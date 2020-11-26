Tesla is going the full supercar route with next-gen Roadster’s special paint options

Tesla’s electric car lineup may be comprised of some of the most technologically advanced and fun vehicles available on the market, but the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y do have some limitations. This is especially true when it comes to the vehicles’ available paint options, which has only gotten more conservative over the years.

Fortunately, it appears that the electric car maker will be pursuing a completely different route with the next-generation Roadster. In a recent tweet, CEO Elon Musk remarked that the upcoming all-electric supercar will be offered with “special paint” schemes, similar to the color options that were available with the original Tesla Roadster in 2008.

We will have special colors for new Roadster, as we did for the original — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2020

The original Tesla Roadster was designed to break the stereotype that all-electric cars are boring and sluggish vehicles that are no better than glorified golf carts. As such, Tesla went for the full sports car route, building the Roadster on a Lotus chassis and offering 13 color options. These include rather fun shades like “Very Orange,” “Electric Blue,” Brilliant Yellow Metallic,” “Fusion Red,” and the classic, stunning “Racing Green.”

This is a stark difference from the colors that are offered by the company today. For the current Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, Tesla only offers five, rather conservative paint options. Considering the Roadster’s place as Tesla’s halo car, however, it makes a lot of sense for the company to offer its upcoming supercar in colors that are just as unique as the vehicle itself. The next-gen Roadster is a car designed to dominate the internal combustion engine, after all, and it definitely must look the part.

Supercars typically stand out simply because of their design and performance, and a killer paint scheme definitely helps. This is among the reasons why supercar makers like McLaren offer some unique shades, like “Lantana Purple,” on its high-performance cars. Bespoke luxury car maker Rolls Royce is no different, with the company launching its unique “Pastel Collection” at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in summer 2019.

The next-gen Roadster will likely not offer as many paint options as, say, the Porsche lineup, but it does bode well for the all-electric supercar that it would be available in colors beyond white, blue, red, black, and gray.