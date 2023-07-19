Tesla Cybertruck designs were in no shortage as Musk combatted ‘boring’ pickups

By

A new image shared by author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a new book about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shows the Cybertruck had no shortage of designs as Musk pledged to combat “boring” pickup designs that flooded the U.S. automotive market.

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first pickup in its lineup of vehicles, and when Musk presented the truck for the first time in 2019, one of the most crucial parts of the unveiling was the idea that most trucks in the U.S. market are relatively the same.

The screen presenting images behind Musk had a slideshow of various pickup designs with the words “100 Years of the Same.”

When Musk rolled out the Cybertruck on stage, people were stunned at the design. In terms of pickups, nobody had seen anything like it, and while the Cybertruck draws comparisons to the Pontiac Aztec by some people, there is no doubt the truck has its own unique look that no traditional automaker would even dare bring to the table for a pickup truck.

But of course, it was not Tesla’s first effort to bring something that had never been seen before to the market with its introductory pickup.

The design that Musk brought out still evolved over time as, over the past three-and-a-half years, things have changed. The overall shape has remained the same, but Tesla has tested various things since then.

A new image shared by Isaacson shows just some of the potential designs that Tesla considered before landing on what it unveiled in November nearly four years ago.

According to Isaacson, who appeared on Squawk Pod, Musk also criticized the designs of current pickups, calling them “boring:”

“He (Elon) says these things are boring. He doesn’t like to be bored. He puts up things from movies, from sci-fi, from video games, and everybody is pushing back on him at this meeting. He finally says stop it, we’re going to do it. We’re going to make it edgy.”

And without a doubt, he did. However, with the Cybertruck finally reaching initial production at Giga Texas in the past week, deliveries are expected to begin soon, but customers are still wondering about pricing of the pickup and what configurations will be available.

Tesla’s Earnings Call will occur tonight, and among the hottest retail investor questions are what will be offered to customers, and at what price.

