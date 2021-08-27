Tesla Model Y becomes Norway’s best selling EV in August in less than one week

By

Less than a week since its arrival, the Tesla Model Y sales have topped the charts with 790 registrations in August—as of this writing.

A few days ago, Tesla started its Model Y invasion in Europe with its first deliveries in several EU territories, including Germany, Belgium, and Norway.

Norway’s constantly updating registration numbers provide a glimpse into how well the Model Y is being received in a key European EV market. As of this writing, Model Y registrations have effectively beat registrations for the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Model Ys domination in Norway’s registration chart reveals Tesla’s demand in the country.

Tesla seems prepared for the Model Y’s domination in Norway, too. Tesla Norway AS signed a contract with AS Merko Ehitus Group to design and construct the second stage of the Tesla service center in Oslo from September 2021 to February 2022. The contract entails renovating and reconstructing a former logistics building into a service center for Tesla vehicles. Tesla Norway’s contract with Merko Ehitus Group is valued at €4.1 million ($4.82 million), plus value-added tax.

Also notable is the Tesla Model 3, which is Norway’s fourth most registered vehicle in August thus far. The Model 3’s performance should be highlighted because it is a sedan that still tops the charts, despite going up against crossovers like the VW ID.4, Mustang Mach-E, and Tesla’s own Model Y.

The crossover category is steadily growing in the global automobile market. More people prefer crossovers over sedans due to their utility and general versatility. So, the Tesla Model 3 taking fourth place in Norway’s registrations is quite a feat, especially considering it beat SUVs from legacy OEMs like the Audi e-tron and the Audi Q4 e-tron.

Tesla’s dominance in Norway is significant because the country is one of the first to report electric car registrations beating ICE car registrations. Norway is close to reaching Tesla’s goal for the automotive part of the company. In July, most new passenger car sales were zero-emission vehicles. Nettavisen calculated that nearly 16 electric vehicles were sold in Norway for every diesel car in July.

