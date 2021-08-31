Tesla overtakes Volkwagen, Ford in Norway as Model Y dominates August EV sales

By

The Tesla Model Y has boosted Tesla’s presence and sales in Europe. Charts that track EV sales in Europe reveal that Tesla Model Y sales have already exceeded numbers from legacy automakers in Norway, including Volkswagen, Ford, and Audi.

In terms of the full transition to electric vehicles, Norway might be considered the closest to the goal. The Norwegian Road Traffic Information Council (OFV) reported that most new passenger car sales in July were zero-emission cars, taking up 64.1% market share.

Norway might be an excellent place to test the Tesla Model Y’s future in Europe as Giga Shanghai continues to send exports to the continent. As of August 30, the top EV brand selling in Norway is Tesla, with 1,776 vehicle registrations. The top model sold in Norway this month was the Tesla Model Y, with 1,115 registrations.

On Tesla’s heels was Volkwagen, which came in second place in the top brands chart with 1,502 registrations. The Volkswagen ID.4 also came in second place in the top models chart with 816 registrations.

Both Tesla and Volkwagen had two vehicles in the top 10 models chart. The Tesla Model 3 came in fourth place with 661 registrations, closely behind the Ford Mustang Mach-E with 731 registrations. Right after the Tesla Model 3 was the Volkswagen ID.3, taking fifth in the top models chart with 604 registrations.

Tesla Giga Shanghai reported that it exported 8,210 Model Y units in July. The Tesla Model Y EU invasion officially started last week when a few reservation holders reported accepting their deliveries. Shortly after the first deliveries were reported, Model Y sales climbed to the top of the charts in Norway, with 790 vehicles sold in less than a week.

Tesla China will likely send more Model Y units to Europe in the coming months as Giga Shanghai reportedly started producing 1,000 Model Y vehicles per day. Giga Shanghai’s Model Y production hints at the demand Tesla commands in Europe and China.

