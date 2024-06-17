By

Volvo- and Geely-owned electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar has announced plans to launch in seven new markets next year, as announced by the company this week.

Polestar shared a press release on Monday, detailing plans to debut its EVs in seven European, Asian, and South American markets in 2025. The company France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Thailand, and Brazil through local distribution partnerships.

“Expanding our retail operations with new and existing partners will enable us to reach more customers,” says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “Through these partnerships and expansion, we will capitalise on our strong brand and growing model line-up.”

In addition to these markets, Polestar notes plans to widen its retail footprint through these distribution partnerships, following its move to a non-genuine agency sales model in both Sweden and Norway earlier this month.

Polestar has also appointed multiple people for new management positions, including Anders Gustafsson, succeeding Gregor Hembrough as Head of North America, and Matt Galvin who succeeds Jonathan Goodman as U.K. Managing Director.

Marius Hayler will succeed Alexander Hørthe as a sales leader in both Norway and other nearby countries.

“I am delighted to welcome this group of talented and experienced leaders to the Polestar team,” said Kristian Elvefors, Polestar Head of Commercial. “Through these appointments, we are strengthening our sales teams and bringing in additional expertise at a pivotal point in our development, as our model line-up expands to include two new SUVs.”

In February, reports suggested that part owner Volvo was ready to call it quits on the Polestar brand. The company later garnered $950 million in external funding, then undergoing a major corporate restructuring process in which Geely became the automaker’s majority stakeholder with 48 percent of company shares.

Polestar also faced some layoffs in January, later launching production of the Polestar 3 in China.

