Tesla launches Powerwall 3 next-gen home battery in Canada

Tesla has now launched its next-generation home battery, the Powerwall 3, in Canada, after it initially went on sale in the U.S. earlier this year.

In February, Tesla started selling the Powerwall 3 on its website in the U.S., after quietly rolling the next-generation technology out to some customers last year. Now, Tesla has launched the Powerwall 3 Canada, marking the first country outside the U.S. to get the new version, as highlighted in a post on X on Friday and on the company’s Canadian site.

Powerwall 3 now available in Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/od2AypOAPl pic.twitter.com/6kuVnDRePx — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) May 15, 2024

The Powerwall 3 offers 11.5 kW of on-grid power, unlike the Powerwall 2, which has just 5 kW. It also has a built-in solar inverter, which the Powerwall 2 doesn’t include, though both models feature a total energy capacity of 13.5 kWh. Elon Musk also highlighted the Powerwall 3’s ability to handle peak power of around 30 kW as “what matters most” about the new technology.

“What matters most about Powerwall 3 is that it can handle peak power of ~30kW, which is enough to handle dryers & air-conditioners,” Musk said. “This means that a single Powerwall is now enough for most homes.”

Following quiet installations of the Powerwall 3 throughout much of last year, Musk also noted the fact that the new system was “optimized for ease of installation & high power,” noting a similar point about its ability to effectively keep the lights on and power home appliances.

“PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes,” Musk wrote in September. “This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage.”

Just days after the statement, Tesla officially added the battery’s specs to its website, though it had not yet gone on sale.

