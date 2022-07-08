Octopus Energy launches “EV Concierge” service in Texas

By

In a bid to help newcomers to electric vehicles transition more quickly and efficiently, Octopus Energy has begun to offer an “EV Concierge” service to help customers buy and integrate an EV into their lives.

Octopus Energy, a UK-based electric utility company that recently crossed the pond to offer “100% carbon-free energy” to Texans, is now offering a program in the Lone Star state that has been a mainstay of their UK branch for a long time — the EV Concierge. This service searches for and helps users through the leasing process for a new or used electric vehicle.

In a comment to Teslarati, Director of Octopus Electric Vehicles Chris George explained the specifics of the program. “Our Concierge scours the marketplace to find the right vehicle– helping soon-to-be EV drivers through the entire search and vehicle leasing process, including selection and delivery of a new or used EV of their choice,” George said.

George explained further that, while the US website currently lists only four electric cars, the concierge will search for any vehicle that will best fit the needs and financial requirements of the customer. From the answers given by the director, Octopus doesn’t seem to hold any connection to dealerships or manufacturers, at least for now.

From there, the process becomes significantly different from other leasing programs; “EV Concierge is the first-ever integrated demand response EV leasing plan offered by an energy retailer.” This means that the lease is done through Octopus, instead of through a dealer or other seller, but the lease of the vehicle is only the first part of the program.

Not only does Octopus aid in the purchase of at-home chargers and help integrate them into a customer’s home power, but the car can also become part of their “Intelligent Octopus” program. This program allows customers “to charge their EV when power is cheapest and greenest.”

George claims that through the use of both programs, customers can expect to save money, but we will have to see the results of the program as it rolls out in Texas in Beta form.

One part of the program that is listed on the European site that is not yet available on the US site is called “Salary Sacrifice.” In Salary Sacrifice, the company takes a portion of users’ gross income, but in return, Octopus provides customers with a new electric vehicle, an at-home charger, any needed servicing, insurance, and even tires. It is unclear if such a program would come to the US, or if US customers would be interested.

