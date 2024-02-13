Tesla launches next-generation Powerwall 3 orders on its website

By

Tesla has officially opened orders for its next-generation Powerwall 3 battery on its website, after the company spent much of last year quietly deploying the new hardware.

You can now order a Powerwall 3 from Tesla directly through its website in the U.S., offering updated specs from the previous generation Powerwall 2. Tesla listed the specs for the updated energy storage hardware on its website in September, and it also caught the attention of CEO Elon Musk, who commented on the generation’s improvements after some Powerwall 3 installations had already been spotted.

At the time of writing, the Powerwall 3 doesn’t appear to be available in other North American markets, Canada and Mexico, nor does it appear to be available in Europe or Asia.

PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes. This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023

Still, this is the first time that it’s been possible to purchase a Powerwall 3 through the Tesla website, and it appears you can no longer purchase a Powerwall 2. Tesla also made some price cuts to the Powerwall 2 in late September, seemingly indicating that the company was preparing for the product’s official launch.

The major difference from the Powerwall 2 are that the Powerwall 3 includes a built-in solar inverter and system controller, which the previous generation did not. In addition, Tesla says the Powerwall 3 is scalable up to four units, while the Powerwall 2 is scalable up to 10 units, potentially making it a better option for large-scale commercial projects that may or may not also require the built-in solar inverter.

Users who have Powerwalls often report significant savings on utilities bills and the ability to keep the lights on during outages and other times of peak electricity demand. In some areas, solar and Powerwall owners can also participate in Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) pilot programs, which essentially let you create massive, distributed batteries with other Powerwall owners to sell electricity back to the grid during peak-demand periods.

You can see the specs for the Powerwall 3 and last-generation Powerwall 2 below, as can be found on Tesla’s website.

Powerwall 3 Powerwall 2 Energy Capacity 13.5 kWh 13.5 kWh* On-Grid Power 11.5 kW continuous 5 kW continuous Backup Power 11.5 kW continuous

185 LRA motor start

Seamless backup transition 7 kW peak

106A LRA motor start

Seamless backup transition Scalable Up to 4 units Up to 10 units Inverter Solar-to-grid efficiency 97.5%

6 solar inputs with Maximum

Power Point Trackers not included Size and Weight 43.25 in x 24 in x 7.6 in

287 lbs 45.3 in x 29.6 in x 5.75 in

251.3 lbs Installation Integrated inverter and system controller

-4°F to 122°F

Flood and dust resistance^ Floor or wall mounted

Indoor or outdoor

-4°F to 122°F Warranty 10 years 10 years Notes: ^Flood resistant to over 2 ft. *See Powerwall 2 Technical Specifications for more details

Updated 4:06 pm MT: Corrected Powerwall 2 “On-Grid Power” in the chart to say 5 kW, after incorrectly writing 5 kWh.

