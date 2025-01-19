Tesla outsold the next two EV makers three to one in the U.S. in 2024

By

Tesla’s sales in the U.S. last year totaled more than three times as many as the next two electric vehicle (EV) makers combined, as shown in the latest automotive sales figures.

Fourth-quarter and full-year data from Cox Automotive last week showed that Tesla sold 633,762 units in the U.S. in 2024, marking the company’s first year-over-year sales decline, but more than tripling the number of EVs from the next two companies combined. General Motors (GM) and Ford landed in second and third place on the charts, with 112,897 and 97,865 EVs sold, respectively, while Hyundai, Kia, Rivian, and Honda took up the next few spots.

Crucially for the growing sector, Q4 EV sales increased 15.2 percent from the same quarter in the previous year, reaching a record total of 1.3 million for the full year. While Tesla’s sales dropped 1.1 percent last year from 2023, a detail that has been widely reported, the company still managed to dominate the EV sector, as led by its Model Y and Model 3.

With more models on the market than ever, last year also saw EVs from Hyundai and Kia gain significant traction, as well as new efforts from Honda and GM. Out of a total of 68 models evaluated, Cox said that 24 models posted year-over-year sales increases, with 17 brand-new models introduced in the market. The report also notes that 27 models decreased in volume, including the Chevy Bolt and Mazda MX-30, which were discontinued.

You can see the top 10 EV sellers in the U.S. in 2024 below, courtesy of Cox Automotive, or check out the company’s breakdown by model here.

Top 10 EV sellers in the U.S. in 2024

Tesla: 633,762 GM: 112,897 (including Chevy, Cadillac and GMC models) Ford: 97,865 Hyundai: 61,727 Kia: 56,099 Rivian: 51,442 Honda: 33,017 Nissan: 31,024 Mercedes-Benz: 28,154 Audi: 23,152

Top 10 EV models sold in the U.S. in 2024

Tesla Model Y: 372,613 Tesla Model 3: 189,903 Ford Mustang Mach-E: 51,745 Hyundai Ioniq 5: 44,400 Tesla Cybertruck: 38,965 Ford F-150 Lightning: 33,510 Honda Prologue: 33,017 Chevy Equinox: 28,874 Cadillac Lyriq: 28,402 Rivian R1S: 26,934

