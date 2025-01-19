Here’s how many EVs were sold in the U.S. last year by model

Tesla remained the top electric vehicle (EV) seller in the U.S. by a wide margin in 2024, gaining almost half of the emerging market and outselling the next several models combined with its own lineup, as shown in the latest data.
Cox Automotive released its Q4 and 2024 EV sales report last week, showing estimates of how many EVs were sold by brand and model, and highlighting how many units Tesla is delivering compared to other automakers for another year in a row. Total EV sales in the U.S. grew 7.3 percent year over year, amounting to a little over 1.3 million units—of which Tesla sold 633,762, or 48.7 percent.
Tesla’s total sales amounted to more than double those of the rest of the top 10 EVs sold in 2024, a list which was comprised of vehicles from General Motors (GM), Hyundai, Ford, and Rivian.
The Model Y and Model 3 were the top two EVs sold in 2024, with 372,613 and 189,903 units, respectively, as followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E (51,745), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (44,400), and the Cybertruck (38,965). By comparison, Tesla’s top three models outsold the rest of the top 10 EVs, which totaled 246,882, made up of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Honda Prologue, the Chevy Equinox, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Rivian R1S. The rest of the industry’s EVs combined made up 667,321 units, beating out Tesla’s total sales by just 33,559 units.
You can see nearly all the EV models sold in the U.S. below, with the Tesla Model X and Model S landing in the 15th and 24th spots, respectively.
EV models sold in the U.S. in 2024
- Tesla Model Y: 372,613
- Tesla Model 3: 189,903
- Ford Mustang Mach-E: 51,745
- Hyundai Ioniq 5: 44,400
- Tesla Cybertruck: 38,965
- Ford F-150 Lightning: 33,510
- Honda Prologue: 33,017
- Chevy Equinox EV: 28,874
- Cadillac Lyriq: 28,402
- Rivian R1S: 26,934
- BMW i4: 23,403
- Chevy Blazer EV: 23,115
- Kia EV9: 22,017
- Kia EV6: 21,715
- Tesla Model X: 19,855
- Nissan Ariya: 19,798
- Toyota BZ4X: 18,570
- Volkswagen ID.4: 17,021
- BMW iX: 15,383
- GMC Hummer Truck/SUV: 13,993
- Rivian EDV500/700: 13,423
- Ford E-Transit: 12,610
- Subaru Solterra: 12,447
- Tesla Model S: 12,426
- Kia Niro: 12,367
- Hyundai Ioniq 6: 12,264
- Mercedes EQE: 11,660
- Audi Q4 e-tron: 11,356
- Nissan Leaf: 11,226
- Rivian R1T: 11,085
- Lexus RZ: 9,697
- Mercedes EQB: 8,885
- BMW i5: 8,763
- Chevy Bolt EV/EUV: 8,627
- Audi Q8 e-tron: 7,936
- Chevy Silverado EV: 7,428
- Acura ZDX: 7,391
- Mercedes EQS: 6,963
- Hyundai Kona EV: 5,063
- Porsche Taycan: 4,747
- BMW i7: 3,431
- Jaguar I-Pace: 3,304
- Mini Cooper: 3,118
- Volvo XC40: 2,995
- Genesis GV70: 2,976
- Audi e-tron: 2,894
- Genesis GV60: 2,866
- GMC Sierra EV: 1,788
- Porsche Macan: 1,739
- Brightdrop Zevo 600/400: 1,529
- Volvo C40: 1,420
- Volkswagen ID.Buzz: 1,162
- Audi Q6 e-tron: 966
- Fiat 500e: 929
- Volvo EX90: 749
- Cadillac Escalade EV: 670
- Mini Countryman: 549
- Mercedes G-Class: 455
- Genesis G80: 397
- Jeep Wagoneer: 231
- Volvo EX30: 229
- Mercedes E-Sprinter: 191
*Additional EV Models: 27,089
*At the time of writing, Cox has not yet responded to Teslarati‘s requests for comment on which models make up this figure. It’s unclear as of yet whether the figure includes Lucid or others which were omitted.
Top 10 BEV sellers in the U.S. in 2024
- Tesla: 633,762
- GM: 112,897 (including Chevy, Cadillac and GMC)
- Ford: 97,865
- Hyundai: 61,727
- Kia: 56,099
- Rivian: 51,442
- Honda: 33,017
- Nissan: 31,024
- Mercedes-Benz: 28,154
- Audi: 23,152
You can see the full Cox Automotive spreadsheet on Q4 and 2024 U.S. EV sales here.
