Here’s how many EVs were sold in the U.S. last year by model

Tesla remained the top electric vehicle (EV) seller in the U.S. by a wide margin in 2024, gaining almost half of the emerging market and outselling the next several models combined with its own lineup, as shown in the latest data.

Cox Automotive released its Q4 and 2024 EV sales report last week, showing estimates of how many EVs were sold by brand and model, and highlighting how many units Tesla is delivering compared to other automakers for another year in a row. Total EV sales in the U.S. grew 7.3 percent year over year, amounting to a little over 1.3 million units—of which Tesla sold 633,762, or 48.7 percent.

Tesla’s total sales amounted to more than double those of the rest of the top 10 EVs sold in 2024, a list which was comprised of vehicles from General Motors (GM), Hyundai, Ford, and Rivian.

The Model Y and Model 3 were the top two EVs sold in 2024, with 372,613 and 189,903 units, respectively, as followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E (51,745), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (44,400), and the Cybertruck (38,965). By comparison, Tesla’s top three models outsold the rest of the top 10 EVs, which totaled 246,882, made up of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Honda Prologue, the Chevy Equinox, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Rivian R1S. The rest of the industry’s EVs combined made up 667,321 units, beating out Tesla’s total sales by just 33,559 units.

You can see nearly all the EV models sold in the U.S. below, with the Tesla Model X and Model S landing in the 15th and 24th spots, respectively.

EV models sold in the U.S. in 2024

Tesla Model Y: 372,613 Tesla Model 3: 189,903 Ford Mustang Mach-E: 51,745 Hyundai Ioniq 5: 44,400 Tesla Cybertruck: 38,965 Ford F-150 Lightning: 33,510 Honda Prologue: 33,017 Chevy Equinox EV: 28,874 Cadillac Lyriq: 28,402 Rivian R1S: 26,934 BMW i4: 23,403 Chevy Blazer EV: 23,115 Kia EV9: 22,017 Kia EV6: 21,715 Tesla Model X: 19,855 Nissan Ariya: 19,798 Toyota BZ4X: 18,570 Volkswagen ID.4: 17,021 BMW iX: 15,383 GMC Hummer Truck/SUV: 13,993 Rivian EDV500/700: 13,423 Ford E-Transit: 12,610 Subaru Solterra: 12,447 Tesla Model S: 12,426 Kia Niro: 12,367 Hyundai Ioniq 6: 12,264 Mercedes EQE: 11,660 Audi Q4 e-tron: 11,356 Nissan Leaf: 11,226 Rivian R1T: 11,085 Lexus RZ: 9,697 Mercedes EQB: 8,885 BMW i5: 8,763 Chevy Bolt EV/EUV: 8,627 Audi Q8 e-tron: 7,936 Chevy Silverado EV: 7,428 Acura ZDX: 7,391 Mercedes EQS: 6,963 Hyundai Kona EV: 5,063 Porsche Taycan: 4,747 BMW i7: 3,431 Jaguar I-Pace: 3,304 Mini Cooper: 3,118 Volvo XC40: 2,995 Genesis GV70: 2,976 Audi e-tron: 2,894 Genesis GV60: 2,866 GMC Sierra EV: 1,788 Porsche Macan: 1,739 Brightdrop Zevo 600/400: 1,529 Volvo C40: 1,420 Volkswagen ID.Buzz: 1,162 Audi Q6 e-tron: 966 Fiat 500e: 929 Volvo EX90: 749 Cadillac Escalade EV: 670 Mini Countryman: 549 Mercedes G-Class: 455 Genesis G80: 397 Jeep Wagoneer: 231 Volvo EX30: 229 Mercedes E-Sprinter: 191

*Additional EV Models: 27,089

*At the time of writing, Cox has not yet responded to Teslarati‘s requests for comment on which models make up this figure. It’s unclear as of yet whether the figure includes Lucid or others which were omitted.

Top 10 BEV sellers in the U.S. in 2024

Tesla: 633,762 GM: 112,897 (including Chevy, Cadillac and GMC) Ford: 97,865 Hyundai: 61,727 Kia: 56,099 Rivian: 51,442 Honda: 33,017 Nissan: 31,024 Mercedes-Benz: 28,154 Audi: 23,152

You can see the full Cox Automotive spreadsheet on Q4 and 2024 U.S. EV sales here.

