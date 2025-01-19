News

Here’s how many EVs were sold in the U.S. last year by model

Posted on

Tesla remained the top electric vehicle (EV) seller in the U.S. by a wide margin in 2024, gaining almost half of the emerging market and outselling the next several models combined with its own lineup, as shown in the latest data.

Cox Automotive released its Q4 and 2024 EV sales report last week, showing estimates of how many EVs were sold by brand and model, and highlighting how many units Tesla is delivering compared to other automakers for another year in a row. Total EV sales in the U.S. grew 7.3 percent year over year, amounting to a little over 1.3 million units—of which Tesla sold 633,762, or 48.7 percent.

Tesla’s total sales amounted to more than double those of the rest of the top 10 EVs sold in 2024, a list which was comprised of vehicles from General Motors (GM), Hyundai, Ford, and Rivian.

The Model Y and Model 3 were the top two EVs sold in 2024, with 372,613 and 189,903 units, respectively, as followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E (51,745), the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (44,400), and the Cybertruck (38,965). By comparison, Tesla’s top three models outsold the rest of the top 10 EVs, which totaled 246,882, made up of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Honda Prologue, the Chevy Equinox, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Rivian R1S. The rest of the industry’s EVs combined made up 667,321 units, beating out Tesla’s total sales by just 33,559 units.

READ MORE ON U.S. EV MARKET: Tesla dominated the top 10 best-selling EVs in the U.S. in 2023

You can see nearly all the EV models sold in the U.S. below, with the Tesla Model X and Model S landing in the 15th and 24th spots, respectively.

EV models sold in the U.S. in 2024

  1. Tesla Model Y: 372,613
  2. Tesla Model 3: 189,903
  3. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 51,745
  4. Hyundai Ioniq 5: 44,400
  5. Tesla Cybertruck: 38,965
  6. Ford F-150 Lightning: 33,510
  7. Honda Prologue: 33,017
  8. Chevy Equinox EV: 28,874
  9. Cadillac Lyriq: 28,402
  10. Rivian R1S: 26,934
  11. BMW i4: 23,403
  12. Chevy Blazer EV: 23,115
  13. Kia EV9: 22,017
  14. Kia EV6: 21,715
  15. Tesla Model X: 19,855
  16. Nissan Ariya: 19,798
  17. Toyota BZ4X: 18,570
  18. Volkswagen ID.4: 17,021
  19. BMW iX: 15,383
  20. GMC Hummer Truck/SUV: 13,993
  21. Rivian EDV500/700: 13,423
  22. Ford E-Transit: 12,610
  23. Subaru Solterra: 12,447
  24. Tesla Model S: 12,426
  25. Kia Niro: 12,367
  26. Hyundai Ioniq 6: 12,264
  27. Mercedes EQE: 11,660
  28. Audi Q4 e-tron: 11,356
  29. Nissan Leaf: 11,226
  30. Rivian R1T: 11,085
  31. Lexus RZ: 9,697
  32. Mercedes EQB: 8,885
  33. BMW i5: 8,763
  34. Chevy Bolt EV/EUV: 8,627
  35. Audi Q8 e-tron: 7,936
  36. Chevy Silverado EV: 7,428
  37. Acura ZDX: 7,391
  38. Mercedes EQS: 6,963
  39. Hyundai Kona EV: 5,063
  40. Porsche Taycan: 4,747
  41. BMW i7: 3,431
  42. Jaguar I-Pace: 3,304
  43. Mini Cooper: 3,118
  44. Volvo XC40: 2,995
  45. Genesis GV70: 2,976
  46. Audi e-tron: 2,894
  47. Genesis GV60: 2,866
  48. GMC Sierra EV: 1,788
  49. Porsche Macan: 1,739
  50. Brightdrop Zevo 600/400: 1,529
  51. Volvo C40: 1,420
  52. Volkswagen ID.Buzz: 1,162
  53. Audi Q6 e-tron: 966
  54. Fiat 500e: 929
  55. Volvo EX90: 749
  56. Cadillac Escalade EV: 670
  57. Mini Countryman: 549
  58. Mercedes G-Class: 455
  59. Genesis G80: 397
  60. Jeep Wagoneer: 231
  61. Volvo EX30: 229
  62. Mercedes E-Sprinter: 191

*Additional EV Models: 27,089

*At the time of writing, Cox has not yet responded to Teslarati‘s requests for comment on which models make up this figure. It’s unclear as of yet whether the figure includes Lucid or others which were omitted.

Top 10 BEV sellers in the U.S. in 2024

  1. Tesla: 633,762
  2. GM: 112,897 (including Chevy, Cadillac and GMC)
  3. Ford: 97,865
  4. Hyundai: 61,727
  5. Kia: 56,099
  6. Rivian: 51,442
  7. Honda: 33,017
  8. Nissan: 31,024
  9. Mercedes-Benz: 28,154
  10. Audi: 23,152

You can see the full Cox Automotive spreadsheet on Q4 and 2024 U.S. EV sales here.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla outsold this luxury brand globally for the first time in 2024

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Here’s how many EVs were sold in the U.S. last year by model
To Top