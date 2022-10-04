Tesla partners with Western Nevada College to train employees

By

Tesla and the Western Nevada College (WNV) are partnering to train 62 Tesla employees through the college’s Manufacturing Technician program, Nevada Business reported. The program is funded by Project SANDI and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN).

In total, 47 of the students received grant funding for the Technology Level 1 (MT1) certification program. And the other 15 received funding for the Mechatronics Technology program at WNC. Both of the programs will help employees with training in their careers in mechanical technology and engineering.

Tesla Production Engineering Supervisor, Nicholas Shafer, shared thoughts about the MT1 course and how it’s helped his Junior technicians.

“The MT1 course has helped to provide basic theory knowledge to my Junior technicians so they can understand automation processes and develop methodical troubleshooting methods; while the Mech Tech course has propelled some of our veteran technicians to sharpen their troubleshooting skills and find greater career paths at Tesla,” Shafer said.

“Whether new to the technician role or having spent years in the automation industry, taking part in the MT1 and Mech Tech courses is value added to any career path and will ensure a bright future at Tesla,” Shafer added.

Shafer also elaborated on the partnership with Tesla and WNC.

“We understand that providing continued education and supportive resources for our employees directly influences the morale of our team and the future of Tesla,. We want to see our team members succeed and strive to level-up in their positions and we have seen positive results of this occur directly from the courses offered at WNC.”

Kristen Dwyer, grants and programs manager for the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation also shared thoughts on the college’s partnership with Tesla.

“Western Nevada College and Tesla’s partnership is a prime example of just how important Project SANDI has been to the workforce of Nevada.”

“Being able to support and enhance the knowledge of those seeking career success in some of our most in-demand jobs is pivotal for a happy, healthy, and successful workforce pipeline.”

Tesla has many programs with various schools which are great for its mission and workforce development. During the construction of Gigafactory Austin, it worked closely with several schools and universities in the area. It also launched its START Program with the Austin Community College where students receive hands-on learning experiences for a manufacturing career at Tesla.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

