Polestar has officially landed access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada. The company’s electric vehicle owners can now charge at the world’s most robust EV charging network.

Additionally, Polestar announced today that the company will integrate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its future vehicles, eliminating the need for an adapter.

Polestar EVs gained access to the Tesla Supercharger Network this morning, as the company confirmed the ability in a press release this morning.

Adapters that will enable Supercharger access are available at any of Polestar’s Service Points. They will be delivered in mid-November.

Anders Gustafsson, Head of Polestar North America, commented on the company’s newfound access to the Supercharger Network:

“By offering customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network, we are able to provide owners with more charging options than ever before, elevating the Polestar ownership experience with more efficient charging convenience and capabilities. With the adoption of this standard, in combination with approximately 10,000 CCS DC fast chargers, current and prospective Polestar customers now have access to nearly 27,800 DC fast chargers and can feel more confident in their ability to charge on the go.”

Along with the plans to adopt the Tesla NACS inlet in its future vehicles and the availability of the NACS adapter, Polestar will update its in-car Google Maps to show all available charging points.

Tesla Supercharger access will be available in all three current Polestar vehicles.

Polestar follows companies like Ford, Rivian, Aptera, and General Motors, to gain Tesla Supercharger access and offer the world’s most expansive charging network to its owners.

Polestar first announced it would adopt NACS in June 2023. It was estimated that Supercharger access would be available earlier this year, but several companies’ timeframes were pushed back, including Polestar’s.

