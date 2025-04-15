Tesla police fleet saves nearly half a million in upkeep and repair costs

As it turns out, operating a fleet of Tesla police cars is very cost-effective. This is, at least, according to the Bargersville Police Department, which has seen significant savings from its fleet of Tesla police vehicles.

The Bargersville Police Department’s recent comments about its savings were outlined in an IndyStar report.

Big Savings

The Bargersville Police Department started with one Tesla in 2019, but it has since added another dozen more. In a comment to the publication, police chief Todd Bertram stated that the department has been very happy about the cost-effective nature of the all-electric police cars.

“I couldn’t even begin to say how much money the department has saved. Since 2020, I’d say we’ve been saving about $70-80,000.00 a year from having our vehicles, and the more cars we get, the more savings too,” the police chief stated.

Thus, as per IndyStar, the department has saved almost half a million dollars in car upkeep and repair costs over the past five years.

Taxpayer Money

To explain his point further, Bertram stated that in June 2024, he received a monthly gas bill of over $3,100 for the department’s four Ford vehicles. The Bargersville PD’s Tesla fleet, which was comprised of 13 cars, incurred a combined charging cost of $300 for the month. As per the police chief, that’s a lot of savings for taxpayers.

“That’s a lot of taxpayer money. The original Tesla we first got in 2019, we sold for $21,000. We tend to do that when it hits closer to 100,000 miles or if it gets closer to the warranty. That’s based on the decisions made by the city council,” he said.

Bertram also noted that since they were deployed, the department has never had to replace any brakes on its Tesla fleet. And when a Tesla police car did need repair, it was accomplished under warranty, and in a timely manner, too.

“That Tesla’s turn-around time was only three days and it was covered under warranty which means we didn’t have to pay. Compare that to a gas vehicle that had to stay in the shop for a week,” Bertram stated.