Tesla and GOP vandal who used homemade flammable devices arrested
A Tesla vandal has been arrested after destroying two Model Ys at a showroom, as well as the entrance of GOP Headquarters in Albuquerque.
A vandal who specifically targeted Tesla and GOP Headquarters near the Albuquerque metro area has been arrested and is being connected to the attacks at both locations.
In early 2025, a Tesla Showroom and GOP HQ building were attacked by homemade flammable devices. At the Tesla Showroom, two vehicles were destroyed. At the GOP, the entrance was also burned down.
OPINION: Tesla Vandalism lawsuit should be the first of many
Federal court documents now connect Jamison Wagner to both attacks, and prosecutors are ready to hold him to the full extent of the law:
Albuquerque Man Charged in Connection with Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership and Republican Party of New Mexico Office
🔗: https://t.co/XF0KIikbai pic.twitter.com/SFYKvUChxV
— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 14, 2025
Attorney General Pamela Bondi said:
“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence. We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”
The attacks took place on February 9 and included explosives used to destroy vehicles, the entrance to GOP HQ in the city, and various graffiti spray-painted on the cars and buildings at the showroom. The phrases spraypainted on the vehicles said “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” and swastikas, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
In April, the FBI and ATF found various evidence in Wagner’s residence in Albuquerque, which was obtained through a search warrant:
- A white cardboard box containing eight assembled suspected incendiary devices.
- Blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire.
- Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.
- A jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” similar to markings seen on lids recovered from both arson sites.
- Black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes.
- A stencil bearing the phrase “ICE=KKK,” consistent with graffiti found at the RPNM fire scene
The Justice Department says Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Elena Stiteler and Nicholas Mote for the District of New Mexico and Trial Attorney Patrick Cashman of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section will be trying the case.
This case could set a precedent for how future Tesla vandalism cases are handled. As of right now, the Trump Administration has said it will handle these as domestic terrorism, but no cases have been prosecuted federally as of yet. However, several arrests have been made in similar cases.
Tesla police fleet saves nearly half a million in upkeep and repair costs
The Bargersville Police Department started with one Tesla in 2019, but it has since added another dozen more.
As it turns out, operating a fleet of Tesla police cars is very cost-effective. This is, at least, according to the Bargersville Police Department, which has seen significant savings from its fleet of Tesla police vehicles.
The Bargersville Police Department’s recent comments about its savings were outlined in an IndyStar report.
Big Savings
The Bargersville Police Department started with one Tesla in 2019, but it has since added another dozen more. In a comment to the publication, police chief Todd Bertram stated that the department has been very happy about the cost-effective nature of the all-electric police cars.
“I couldn’t even begin to say how much money the department has saved. Since 2020, I’d say we’ve been saving about $70-80,000.00 a year from having our vehicles, and the more cars we get, the more savings too,” the police chief stated.
Thus, as per IndyStar, the department has saved almost half a million dollars in car upkeep and repair costs over the past five years.
Taxpayer Money
To explain his point further, Bertram stated that in June 2024, he received a monthly gas bill of over $3,100 for the department’s four Ford vehicles. The Bargersville PD’s Tesla fleet, which was comprised of 13 cars, incurred a combined charging cost of $300 for the month. As per the police chief, that’s a lot of savings for taxpayers.
“That’s a lot of taxpayer money. The original Tesla we first got in 2019, we sold for $21,000. We tend to do that when it hits closer to 100,000 miles or if it gets closer to the warranty. That’s based on the decisions made by the city council,” he said.
Bertram also noted that since they were deployed, the department has never had to replace any brakes on its Tesla fleet. And when a Tesla police car did need repair, it was accomplished under warranty, and in a timely manner, too.
“That Tesla’s turn-around time was only three days and it was covered under warranty which means we didn’t have to pay. Compare that to a gas vehicle that had to stay in the shop for a week,” Bertram stated.
Tesla “best positioned” for Trump tariffs among automakers: analyst
Ives has a price target of $315 per share for the electric vehicle maker.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently shared his thoughts about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) amidst the Trump administration’s tariffs. As per Ives, Tesla is best-positioned relative to its rivals when it comes to the ongoing tariff issue.
Ives has a price target of $315 per share for the electric vehicle maker.
Best Positioned
During an interview with Yahoo Finance, the segment’s hosts asked about his thoughts on Tesla, especially considering Musk’s work with the Trump administration. Musk has previously stated that the effects of tariffs on Tesla are significant due to parts that are imported from abroad.
“When it comes to the tariff issue, they are actually best positioned relative to the Detroit Big Three and others and obviously foreign automakers. Still impacted, Musk has talked about that, in terms of just auto parts,” Ives stated.
China and Musk
Ives also stated that ultimately, a big factor for Tesla in the coming months may be the Chinese market’s reactions to its tariff war. He also noted that the next few quarters will be pivotal for Tesla considering the brand damage that Elon Musk has incited due to his politics and work with the Trump administration.
“When it comes to Tesla, I think the worry is where does retaliatory look like in China, in terms of buying domestic. I think that’s something that’s a play. And they have a pivotal six months head, in terms of what everything we see in Austin, autonomous, and the buildout.
“But the brand issues that Musk self-inflicted is dealing with in terms of demand destruction in Europe and the US. And that’s why this is a key few quarters ahead for Tesla and also for Musk to make, in my opinion, the right decision to take a step back from the administration,” Ives noted.
Italy’s Starlink Debate: Minister Calls for Focus on Tech, Not Musk’s Politics
Defence Minister urges focus on tech, not Musk politics when considering Starlink contract for Italy. “Evaluate the system, not the tycoon.”
Italy’s potential Starlink contract has sparked debate, with Defence Minister Guido Crosetto urging a focus on technical merits rather than Elon Musk’s political ties. Starlink’s proposed $1.6 billion, five-year deal with Italy remains paused amid polarized reactions.
Crosetto, a senior member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, emphasized a neutral stance when considering a contract with Starlink.
“In theory, the only evaluation we should give to the Starlink system … should be purely technical,” he said, cautioning against bias. “I believe we need to distinguish political aspects from technical ones, as we cannot base our reasoning solely on sympathy, antipathy, or temporary political ties to people like the world’s major tycoons,” Crosetto told Reuters.
Talks between Starlink and Italy’s government have drawn ire from opposition parties, who criticize the idea of entrusting a national security contract to Elon Musk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Tensions escalated after Musk’s X post about Starlink’s role in Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine’s “entire front line would collapse” without Starlink services. The comment prompted Poland’s Foreign Minister to accuse Musk of threatening to “turn off” Ukraine’s Starlink terminals.
Musk swiftly clarified his comment on X: “To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals. We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip.”
The controversy has stalled a Starlink Italy launch, despite support from Italy’s co-ruling League party, which argues Starlink’s technology surpasses competitors like Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat. The Italian government has considered signing a contract with Eutelsat instead of Starlink. However, the League highlighted Starlink’s advanced capabilities for encrypted communications, which are critical for national defense.
Italy’s government faces a delicate balancing act, weighing Starlink’s technical edge against political backlash. Opposition parties question the risks of relying on a foreign entity for sensitive infrastructure, amplifying scrutiny of the deal’s implications.
As discussions continue, Crosetto’s call for objectivity underscores the challenge of separating Musk’s polarizing persona from Starlink’s strategic value. The outcome could set a precedent for how Italy navigates high-stakes tech partnerships in an era of global geopolitical friction.
