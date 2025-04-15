Tesla and GOP vandal who used homemade flammable devices arrested

A vandal who specifically targeted Tesla and GOP Headquarters near the Albuquerque metro area has been arrested and is being connected to the attacks at both locations.

In early 2025, a Tesla Showroom and GOP HQ building were attacked by homemade flammable devices. At the Tesla Showroom, two vehicles were destroyed. At the GOP, the entrance was also burned down.

Federal court documents now connect Jamison Wagner to both attacks, and prosecutors are ready to hold him to the full extent of the law:

Albuquerque Man Charged in Connection with Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership and Republican Party of New Mexico Office 🔗: https://t.co/XF0KIikbai pic.twitter.com/SFYKvUChxV Advertisement — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 14, 2025

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said:

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence. We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

The attacks took place on February 9 and included explosives used to destroy vehicles, the entrance to GOP HQ in the city, and various graffiti spray-painted on the cars and buildings at the showroom. The phrases spraypainted on the vehicles said “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” and swastikas, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

In April, the FBI and ATF found various evidence in Wagner’s residence in Albuquerque, which was obtained through a search warrant:

A white cardboard box containing eight assembled suspected incendiary devices.

Blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire.

Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.

A jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” similar to markings seen on lids recovered from both arson sites.

Black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes.

A stencil bearing the phrase “ICE=KKK,” consistent with graffiti found at the RPNM fire scene

The Justice Department says Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Elena Stiteler and Nicholas Mote for the District of New Mexico and Trial Attorney Patrick Cashman of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section will be trying the case.

This case could set a precedent for how future Tesla vandalism cases are handled. As of right now, the Trump Administration has said it will handle these as domestic terrorism, but no cases have been prosecuted federally as of yet. However, several arrests have been made in similar cases.