Tesla posts livestream link to 10/10 Robotaxi event

By

The pieces are now in place for the unveiling of the Tesla Robotaxi, a vehicle that CEO Elon Musk has predicted could very well build the company’s future. As the highly-anticipated occasion approaches, Tesla has shared the official livestream link to the Robotaxi unveiling, dubbed “We, Robot.”

The livestream link to the Robotaxi unveiling event was posted by the electric vehicle maker on its official account on social media platform X. As of writing, a livestream link to “We, Robot” has not been posted by Tesla on its official YouTube channel yet.

The Tesla Robotaxi unveiling event will be held this Thursday, October 10 (10/10), at the Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, CA. As per the tickets that Tesla has sent to the occasion’s attendees, the actual Robotaxi unveiling is expected to start at 7 p.m. PT. Doors are expected to open at 5 p.m., and check-in starts at 5:30 p.m.

The future will be streamed live



10/10, 7pm PT https://t.co/YJEjZIYoTA — Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2024

A lot of anticipation surrounds Tesla’s “We, Robot” event, thanks in no small part to Elon Musk’s optimistic outlook about the Robotaxi, an expected low-cost vehicle that would be designed around the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. Photos shared in Elon Musk’s biography by author Walter Isaacson showed that the Robotaxi would likely be a small vehicle optimized for two passengers, with enough space for luggage.

Interestingly enough, a small vehicle was indeed spotted at the Warner Brothers Studios last month. At the time, a member of the r/TeslaMotors subreddit who reportedly worked in the area shared an image of a small, heavily camouflaged vehicle being followed by a Tesla Model Y. As per the subreddit member, Tesla was reportedly testing Robotaxi prototypes in the area at night.

Tesla bulls on Wall Street have expressed their excitement for the event. RBC Capital analysts recently noted that the Robotaxi “will highlight a business that represents $153 billion of revenue of Tesla, 63% of our valuation.” By 2040, RBC analysts expected Tesla’s Robotaxi business to generate $1.7 trillion in global revenues. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, for his part, has noted that Tesla may also unveil its sub-$30,000 car at “We, Robot,” as both vehicles will likely be built on the same platform.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla posts livestream link to 10/10 Robotaxi event