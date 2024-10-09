By

Hyundai Motor’s manufacturing plant in Georgia recently started producing the IONIQ 5.

The South Korean automaker’s facility in Georgia is located west of Savannah and named the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). Hyundai spokesperson Bianca Johnson said the company held an “employee-focused celebration” last week. A grand opening celebration for HMGMA is set for the first quarter of 2025.

“After validating its production processes to ensure its vehicles meet Hyundai Motor Group’s high-quality standards, HMGMA has started initial production of customer vehicles ahead of schedule,” said Johnson.

The first Hyundai electric vehicle (EV) to roll off the HMGMA assembly line is the IONIQ 5, one of the automaker’s popular EVs. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was the second best-selling electric vehicle in the United States in the first half of 2024—if Tesla EVs are excluded from the count.

Hyundai has partnered with long-time Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES) on it HMGMA facility. The South Korean companies are expected to employ 8,500 people at the plant. Hyundai aims to produce up 300,000 EVs per year in Georgia. The HMGMA plant will also be producing the batteries for the 300,000 EVs.

