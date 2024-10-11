Tesla posts teaser for potential Cybertruck “voice” feature

By

Tesla is going all-in on its efforts for its 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event, dubbed “We, Robot.” Amidst the company’s numerous teasers and posts about the occasion, a short video from the official Cybertruck account on social media platform X has stood out in particular.

The video was very brief, but it did seemingly tease something quite special and cool that may be coming to the all-electric pickup truck. The clip showed the Cybertruck seemingly in the Warner Brothers Studios Burbank’s “Metropolis” area with Tesla Lead Engineer Wes Morrill, who was holding a sledgehammer.

Hit me baby one more time pic.twitter.com/ZDHfFspQs2 — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) October 10, 2024

As could be seen in the video, the Cybertruck lead engineer seemingly gave the all-electric pickup truck a voice prompt before hitting the vehicle’s door with the sledgehammer. The Cybertruck’s rear and front lights then displayed a pattern before seemingly responding through its external speaker.

Is this part of Master Plan Part 4? pic.twitter.com/U61qODAs7A — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) October 10, 2024

It’s remains to be clear if the demonstration was something that was specifically designed by Tesla for the Robotaxi unveiling event. Some Tesla community members, however, speculated that the short video might be teasing a potential “voice assistant” feature for the Cybertruck. This would be quite cool as it could allow owners to give commands and interact with their Cybertrucks.

Images teased by attendees of “We, Robot” show that there are several destinations in the Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, CA, that are dedicated to the electric vehicle maker. As per Tesla owner Arash Malek, attendees could visit “Westworld” where they can grab a bite; “Metropolis;” where attendees can play arcade games and take swings at the Cybertruck’; “TSLA Theater,” where attendees can grab dessert and watch videos on a giant LED screen; “New York,” which will host a block party; and “Merch,” where attendees can purchase products.

