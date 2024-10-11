Tesla prepares for 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event drone show

By

Tesla’s highly-anticipated 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event is about to begin, and the electric vehicle maker is hard at work preparing for it. Amidst teasers being posted by the company’s social media accounts, Tesla watchers have also observed that the electric vehicle maker is preparing a drone show for the occasion.

The 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event, dubbed by the company as “We, Robot,” is being held at the Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, CA, with remarks expected to start sometime around 7 p.m. PST. This is quite unique, as Tesla rarely rents out a dedicated area for its vehicle unveilings. In the case of the Cybertruck, for example, Tesla simply unveiled the vehicle in its Design Studio in CA.

*****Tesla Spoiler Below*****



We Robot, @Tesla’s largest event this year will have a drone show.



Looks like they’re testing it the night before pic.twitter.com/WHdfEyqylg — Josh (@Josh143574359) October 10, 2024

With Tesla seemingly putting out all the stops in its 10/10 event, it was no surprise that the electric vehicle maker will also be entertaining its guests with a drone show. Posts on social media captured some practice runs of the aerial light show, which featured the drones depicting the words “10.10 Los Angeles” and Optimus’ head in the sky.

iPhone product launch I mean Tesla Robotaxi launch pic.twitter.com/KiPlb9CfGE — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 11, 2024

Interestingly enough, this was not the first time that Tesla used a drone show for a big event. During the Cyber Rodeo back in April 2022, Tesla also delighted its guests with an aerial light show that depicted a variety of cool patterns, from the Model Y and the Cybertruck to a portrait of Nikola Tesla–which subsequently was misinterpreted by Tesla critics as a portrait of Elon Musk.

Images and videos posted on social media platform X suggest that attendees of “We, Robot” are now eagerly waiting for their turn to enter the area where the unveiling event will be taking place. We’ll be posting several updates as we cover this occasion, so please do keep your Teslarati alerts engaged.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla prepares for 10/10 Robotaxi unveiling event drone show