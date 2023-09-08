Tesla Powerwall 3 installations ongoing as Elon Musk shares details

By

Tesla quietly launched the Powerwall 3, the third generation of its residential energy storage unit. Elon Musk confirmed the ongoing installations of Powerwall 3 units and shared some details.

Tesla Powerwall 3 installation has started based on reports from the Tesla Motors Club (TMC). TMC member andy92782 shared that Tesla installed a Powerwall 3 at his house. The Tesla Powerwall 3 installer reportedly stated that andy92782’s installation was the third one he’d done so far, hinting the company had just started releasing its third-generation residential energy storage unit.

Elon Musk shared that Tesla’s Powerwall 3 is optimized for easy installation and high power, so even one unit can serve as an uninterrupted power supply for residential homes. Musk’s comment suggests that more Powerwall owners could just opt for a single battery for their homes.

PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes.



This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023

The Powerwall 2 has a capacity of 13.5 kWh and 5 kW of continuous output. Since it only offered 5 kW of continuous output, homeowners may have needed to select the devices that would continue receiving power during a blackout. However, based on Elon Musk’s comments, the Powerwall 3 might enable homeowners to keep most—if not all—of their devices running during a blackout.

The Powerwall 3 is approximately 43”x24”x7” in size as per the TMC member, so the new battery is more compact but thicker than the Tesla Powerwall 2. The old Tesla Powerwall model is 62.8” x 29.7” x 6.3,” as per the product’s official webpage.

As of this writing, Tesla’s website has not been updated and still shows Powerwall 2 specs. Some have speculated that the Powerwall 3 used lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which may account for its size difference and increased capabilities. However, Tesla has not confirmed the Powerwall 3’s battery chemistry yet.

The price of a single Tesla Powerwall currently listed on the company’s order page is $8,700 before incentives. According to Tesla, a standalone Powerwall qualifies for a 30% Investment Tax Credit regardless of its power source. The Powerwall’s 30% tax credit will be applicable from 2023 to 2032. By 2033, the Tesla Powerwall’s tax credit will drop to 26% and continue decreasing until 0% in 2035.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Powerwall 3 installations ongoing as Elon Musk shares details