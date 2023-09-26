Tesla drops Powerwall 2 price ahead of next-gen launch

By

Tesla has lowered the price of its current generation of Powerwall energy storage systems, ahead of the company’s plans to launch its next-generation version of the home battery. The price reduction also comes alongside other available incentives for the Powerwall, like a rebate for units installed by a certain time.

The Powerwall 2 is now available for $8,400 on Tesla’s website, and buyers can still receive a $500 rebate on installations before October 31 (via Sawyer Merritt). The news comes ahead of Tesla’s launch of the Powerwall 3, which appeared on the company’s website earlier this month and is set to launch in 2024.

In addition to the $300 price drop on the current generation, many Powerwall installations are eligible for additional incentives, including a 30-percent federal tax credit through the Residential Clean Energy Credit program. The price of a Powerwall with the credit and other local credits can be seen on Tesla’s order page under the “Potential Incentives” tab or by clicking the pricing estimates at the bottom of the page to reveal a full breakdown.

Tesla also notes that the price does not include installation costs, which can often add a few thousand dollars. Buyers will also have to work with Tesla-certified installers unless they’re adding the Powerwall to solar they already have installed. You can buy a Powerwall from Tesla with or without the addition of solar after the company previously disallowed customers from doing so in 2021.

While the Powerwall 3 won’t be available to order until 2024, according to Tesla’s website, some spotted early installations of the new hardware this month, which Elon Musk later confirmed.

“Powerwall 3 is a fully integrated solar and battery system, designed to meet the needs of your home,” Tesla writes on its website. “Powerwall 3 can supply more power with a single unit and is designed for easy expansion to meet your present or future needs. Powerwall 3 features an integrated solar inverter allowing solar to be connected directly for high efficiency.”

The Powerwall 2 has a total energy capacity of 13.5 kWh, which is the same as the forthcoming Powerwall 3. Tesla also offers the Powerwall+, which has the same total energy capacity as the Powerwall 2, though it has a built-in solar inverter. The Powerwall 2 requires the use of an external inverter, though the Powerwall 3 will also have one built-in.

Despite the total energy capacity of the Powerwall 2, the unit only includes a continuous energy output of 5.8kVA. The Powerwall+ offers the same amount when solar is in partial sun or 7.6kVA of continuous output in full sun. The Powerwall 3 is set to offer as much as 11.5kW of continuous output.

All Powerwall purchases include a 10-year warranty, whether you buy a Powerwall 2 or Powerwall+ now or wait until next year to purchase a Powerwall 3.

View Tesla’s full datasheets for the Powerwall 2 and the Powerwall+.

