Tesla prepares to launch newest driver assistance setting — and it’s not related to FSD

Tesla is preparing to launch its newest driver assistance setting — and it’s not related to the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite.

Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles through software updates. Nearly every download brings new features that enable more accessibility or a more pleasurable ownership experience for drivers, and they come at no additional cost.

The upcoming 2024.14.3 update is no different. Along with a bundle of other features, it appears Tesla is prepared to roll out a “Tesla Voice Assistant” in its vehicles, which will likely handle everything from changing the climate to switching to a specific song you have.

The new feature was spotted by Tesla hacker greentheonly in a recent X post, which shows the multitude of additions that are coming to vehicles within the company’s lineup:

Other (than the release notes) stuff from 2024.14.3

– Amazon music playback support

– beginning of what looks like “tesla voice assistant” that would be activated by a wakeword-? (Aka car always listening for it), narrated by “Jenny Neutral” voice by Microsoft. — green (@greentheonly) May 1, 2024

According to the coding, Tesla’s Voice Assistant will be activated by a “wakeword,” which means it will always be listening. If you have Amazon Alexa, you know what this means. A simple “Hey Alexa” activates the device you’re speaking to, which then allows you to speak commands to it.

This differentiates from the current system by one key difference: Tesla’s current voice command feature requires the touch of a button on the steering wheel.

It also appears to already have a chosen tone or narration, as it will be the Jenny Neutral voice from Microsoft. This is an interesting Easter Egg with that specific voice being used.

Along with the new Tesla Voice Assistant, the automaker is planning to roll out several other features, which include Amazon Music playback support, new Track Mode windows, and more options available to the “Restricted Drivers” feature, which adds more safe gates than what is currently available.

Tesla also has two new wheel designs in the coding, called “Wishbone,” which will be available in 19″ and 20″ sizes.

– another pack type that affects weight (remember how LiFePo packs are heavier, but don’t add extra capacity? now there’s another one that affects weight in a different amount)

– Wishbone wheels 19 and 20″ for model 3 refresh pic.twitter.com/NxZ94LNADm — green (@greentheonly) May 1, 2024

