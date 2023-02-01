Tesla’s pricing and build quality to be examined by Sandy Munro

By

Automotive expert and teardown legend Sandy Munro will discuss Tesla’s advantages, the company’s build quality, and recent pricing changes this Thursday.

Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley President John Stringer will meet with Tear Down Titan Munro to discuss Tesla’s advantage, price margins, and build quality.

Very excited to have @live_munro @teardowntitan this Thursday at 7am PST to chat about the Tesla Advantage: Pricing and Build Quality. Tune in live. https://t.co/WpUtWVMFV7 @CorySteuben pic.twitter.com/3aOCDR9Dkg — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 31, 2023

Stringer and Munro have collaborated in the past, with the TOSV President giving him a ride to display Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta.

Stringer discussed the nature of the conversation with Teslarati and stated that they would discuss advantages Tesla will have stemming from recent price cuts, how they’ll contribute to keeping a leg up on the competition, and build quality, which Munro has criticized in the past.

Munro & Associates was established in 1988, specializing in lean design and tearing down automotive products to study and offer improvements to various manufacturers. Munro began broadcasting video analyzes and interviews on his YouTube channel, Munro Live, in 2018.

Munro has contributed to improving Tesla as a company. A teardown of an early Model 3 build revealed inefficiencies in Tesla’s manufacturing techniques and “terrible” build quality. Tesla addressed the vehicle in question, the automaker utilized the advice to improve on its shortcomings.

Munro visited Boca Chica, Texas, for a one-on-one interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and brought up the fact that his criticisms were taken by the company and resulted in improvements.

“In fact, a long time ago, when I counted up the number of things in the wheel area, I said, ‘this should all be one part,’ and then, you got it.”

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

