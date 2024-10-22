By

Tesla has launched a wide range of promotions in the U.S. and other countries in the last several days, coming ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings call this week and as the company aims to reach its end-of-year delivery targets.

It’s not unusual for Tesla to push promotions near the end of quarters, and especially near the end of the fourth quarter. However, this year Tesla is debuting several of its promotions earlier than usual, and the sheer scope of offers available in its home market shows just how hard the company wants to deliver (pun intended) on its 2024 goals.

Tesla reported its Q3 deliveries earlier this month, effectively meeting most analyst and shareholder expectations. Now, as it faces the last few months of the year and its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Tesla is offering promotions in the U.S. and elsewhere, including Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised transfers, zero-percent financing, and more.

Tesla’s Q4 promotions in the U.S. and elsewhere

Tesla is offering several simultaneous promotions in the U.S.:

Zero-percent financing on Model 3 and Model Y when buyers take delivery by the end of the year.

Free FSD Supervised transfers on all vehicles when buyers take delivery by the end of the year.

The inclusion of on paid option on the Model X AWD, or free paint on the Model 3 Performance when buyers add FSD.

A year of free Premium Connectivity on inventory purchases when buyers take delivery by the end of the year.

A $1,000 discount for military members and family on all models, without bulk purchase limits.

Referral discounts still apply, though they’ve been reduced to $500 from $1,000.

Tesla has also launched zero-percent interest financing offers in other markets, as well as a similar FSD transfer program that recently launched in Canada. Crucially, however, some have noted that there aren’t any zero-interest financing promotions running in the North American country—though Tesla could still launch such promos in the coming weeks.

In China, Tesla also has an FSD Supervised transfer promo running, ahead of the company’s expected launch of the software in the country.

Tesla’s Q3 earnings call, and goal to reach 2023 deliveries

Tesla is largely expected to reach its goal of 1.8 million vehicles delivered total, which would be the same amount of units it delivered last year. In the first nine months of 2024, the company reported delivering 1.23 million vehicles.

The company is also likely to comment on this during its Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, as it highlights its goals for the remainder of the year. While many analysts and shareholders have expressed confidence in Tesla’s ability to reach the target, the company is definitely pulling out all the stops ahead of the last two months of the year.

