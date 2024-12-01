By

Chinese consortium CBC signed an agreement with Bolivia’s government to extract lithium. Under its agreement with Bolivia, CBC will build two direct lithium extraction plants, investing at least $1 billion.

The Bolivian government will hold a 51% stake in CBC’s lithium extraction plants. The project will be located in the Uyuni salt flat in Southwest Bolivia. The Uyuni salt flat falls within the lithium triangle, which is shared between Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.

According to Omar Alarcon, the head of state-run lithium company YLB, the Chinese consortium estimates its two extraction plans will produce 35,000 metric tons of lithium annually.

“This service contract will develop a final design for engineering, construction, operation, and maintenance of a plant that will produce 10,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year and another plant producing 25,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate per year,” Alarcon said during a press conference.

Alarcon added that CBC’s lithium extraction plants will be based on its technology. The Chinese consortium will build “at its own cost and risk.” The $1 billion investment represents CBC’s initial construction cost.

Battery supplier CATL is reportedly part of the CBC consortium. The lithium extraction plants in Bolivia would give Chinese EV suppliers like CATL an edge in the North American market. However, China’s future in North America’s supply chain is uncertain. President-elect Trump is considering strict regulations on products from China or Chinese companies. CATL remains hopeful that Trump will approve its expansion into the United States.

