Tesla sets another record quarter with 310,048 vehicle deliveries in Q1 2022

Tesla, Inc. announced this morning that it delivered 310,048 vehicles during 2022’s first quarter, marking yet another record for deliveries in a three-month span.

“In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns,” Tesla said in its release. “Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.”

Tesla said its Model 3 and Model Y recorded 295,324 of the total deliveries. The Model S and Model X made up the remaining 14,724 of the automaker’s Q1 2022 deliveries. Tesla does not specify how many of each individual vehicle model it delivered during the first quarter.

The quantity of all-electric cars Tesla delivered in Q1 beat estimates from twelve analysts surveyed by Bloomberg yesterday. The analysts indicated Tesla would deliver 309,158 vehicles globally from its three active production facilities. Tesla currently manufactures the Model S, 3, X, and Y in Fremont, California. Internationally, Tesla’s facility in Shanghai produces the Model 3 and Model Y, while its newest plant in Germany, known as Gigafactory Berlin, builds the Model Y.

Despite a lagging automotive sector, Tesla managed to defy all odds and record substantial year-over-year growth. A report from TrueCar released earlier this week detailed Tesla’s prominence in the struggling U.S. automotive market, as it was the only company to establish a positive growth rate from in February 2022 compared to March 2021. Tesla saw a 93.2 percent increase in vehicle sales over the span, while other major automakers all recorded losses of at least 5.9 percent. Ford recorded a substantial loss of 27.6 percent, GM at a loss of 16.5 percent, and Volkwagen with the largest decrease at 44.3 percent.

Tesla remarkably delivered a spirited performance in Q1 despite increasing vehicle prices due to “inflation pressure.” CEO Elon Musk commented that Tesla and SpaceX were both feeling the effect of inflation, which would affect the pricing of its products. Tesla hiked vehicles in its lineup by as much as $12,500, but customers could not stay away. In fact, Tesla saw an increase in order volume by 100 percent in some regions of the United States due to skyrocketing gas prices.

Tesla is on pace to deliver 1,000,000 cars in a year for the first time in its history. Coming close in 2021 with over 936,000 deliveries between just Fremont and Shanghai, Tesla is already about one-third of the way there in 2022. With Gigafactory Berlin beginning deliveries and Gigafactory Texas moving closer to handing over its first cars to customers, Tesla is poised to deliver 1,000,000 vehicles easily with the four operational plants. However, there could be some unexpected issues related to production halts, as the Shanghai plant took a brief hiatus from manufacturing operations. The factory was set to start manufacturing once again on April 2.

