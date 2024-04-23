Top 10 Tesla Q1 2024 Earnings Call Questions

Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The company’s live question-and-answer webcast will start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time or 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Below are the top 10 questions from TSLA investors that Tesla will answer during the webcast.
- What is the current status of Optimus? Are they currently performing any factory tasks? When do you expect to start mass production?
- What is the status of 4680? What is the current output?
- What is Tesla’s current assessment of the pathway toward regulatory approval for unsupervised FSD (Full Self-Driving) in the US, and how should we think about the appropriate safety threshold compared to human drivers?
- Have any of the legacy automakers contacted Tesla about possibly licensing FSD in the future?
- Can we get an official announcement and timeline of the $25K vehicle?
- Following Tesla’s Robotaxi unveil on 8/8, what is the realistic timeline for launching a revenue generating robotaxi network?
- What is progress on Cybertruck ramp up?
- What is the progress on the cheaper next generation vehicle?
- Can we make FSD transfer permanent?(until FSD is fully delivered / Level 5 autonomy)
- What is the timeline for scaling Semi?
The top 10 questions for TSLA’s first-quarter earnings call reveals that the company has a lot on its plate right now, between the Cybertruck ramp, the $25,000 vehicle, and Full Self-Driving development. However, most of the questions are related to Tesla FSD and the next-gen vehicle, which happens to also be the Robotaxi.
Tesla announced a Robotaxi unveiling event in August 2024. Tesla executives might not provide too many details about the Robotaxi during the Q1 2024 earnings call.
Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries declined 8.5% year-over-year. The company reported delivering 369,783 Model 3 and Model Y units and producing 412,376 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. Tesla also reported producing 20,995 and delivering 17,027 other models, including the Cybertruck, Model S, Model X, and the Semi.
