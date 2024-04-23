Top 10 Tesla Q1 2024 Earnings Call Questions

By

Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The company’s live question-and-answer webcast will start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time or 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Below are the top 10 questions from TSLA investors that Tesla will answer during the webcast.

What is the current status of Optimus? Are they currently performing any factory tasks? When do you expect to start mass production? What is the status of 4680? What is the current output? What is Tesla’s current assessment of the pathway toward regulatory approval for unsupervised FSD (Full Self-Driving) in the US, and how should we think about the appropriate safety threshold compared to human drivers? Have any of the legacy automakers contacted Tesla about possibly licensing FSD in the future? Can we get an official announcement and timeline of the $25K vehicle? Following Tesla’s Robotaxi unveil on 8/8, what is the realistic timeline for launching a revenue generating robotaxi network? What is progress on Cybertruck ramp up? What is the progress on the cheaper next generation vehicle? Can we make FSD transfer permanent?(until FSD is fully delivered / Level 5 autonomy) What is the timeline for scaling Semi?

The top 10 questions for TSLA’s first-quarter earnings call reveals that the company has a lot on its plate right now, between the Cybertruck ramp, the $25,000 vehicle, and Full Self-Driving development. However, most of the questions are related to Tesla FSD and the next-gen vehicle, which happens to also be the Robotaxi.

Tesla announced a Robotaxi unveiling event in August 2024. Tesla executives might not provide too many details about the Robotaxi during the Q1 2024 earnings call.

Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries declined 8.5% year-over-year. The company reported delivering 369,783 Model 3 and Model Y units and producing 412,376 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. Tesla also reported producing 20,995 and delivering 17,027 other models, including the Cybertruck, Model S, Model X, and the Semi.

Top 10 Tesla Q1 2024 Earnings Call Questions