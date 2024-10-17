Tesla opens question submissions for Q3 2024 earnings call

By

Tesla has started accepting questions for its upcoming Q3 2024 earnings call, which is set for Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Below are the top 10 questions on Say as of this writing.

Is Tesla still on track to deliver the more affordable model next year, as mentioned by Elon earlier, and how does it align with your AI and product roadmap? When can we expect Tesla to give us the ~$25K non-robotaxi regular car model? What is Tesla doing to alleviate long waiting times at service centers? What’s going on with the Tesla Roadster? When will Tesla incorporate X and Grok in all of the Tesla vehicles? Please provide an update on the Semi. What will the next growth stage look like, and when will FSD be ready? What’s the plan for 2025? Will Hardware 3 be capable of level 5 FSD? Can we get more details surrounding the Robotaxi, including how Tesla will deploy the fleet? Will it start with Robotaxi and then move onto a subscription model if you own your own Tesla? What is the expected timeline for Robovan production?

These questions may change before Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call, depending on votes and submissions.

TSLA retail and institutional investors may submit questions for Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call through Say. According to the website, most retail investors are voting for and asking questions about Full Self-Driving, the Cybertruck, Optimus, Robotaxi, and Tesla’s affordable models.

Tesla usually answers the top 10 questions from retail investors and about 5 questions from institutional investors. Investors may submit questions for Tesla to reply to or vote on questions other investors have submitted.

