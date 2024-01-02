Tesla posts Q4 2023 earning call schedule 

By

Tesla will post its financial results for Q4 2023 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after the market close. The company will hold its earning call for Q4 and the full year 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Tesla recently published its Vehicle Production & Deliveries report for the fourth quarter. In Q4 2023, the company delivered approximately 1,808,581 units. The Model Y and Model 3 accounted for most of Tesla’s deliveries throughout the year, with a total of 1,739,707 units delivered. Tesla delivered 68,874 units of its other models, including the Model S, the Model X, and the Cybertruck.

Analysts predicted that Tesla would hit its 2023 guidance of 1.8 million units last month. However, they also preemptively dampened Tesla’s forecasted achievement. Analysts also quickly recalled Elon Musk’s claim that Tesla might achieve 2 million deliveries, barring unforeseen difficulties.

“These are volatile times from a production standpoint. If things go well, we’ve got a shot at 2 million vehicles this year, but that is the upside case. And we feel comfortable with 1.8, and we’ll see how this year unfolds,” Musk had said during Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings call.

In Q4, we produced approximately 495k vehicles & delivered over 484k vehicles.



Full year 2023

Deliveries: 1.81 million (+38% YoY)

Production: 1.85 million (+ 35% YoY)



Our Q4 Earnings Call will be streamed live on X on January 24 at 4:30pm CT



→ https://t.co/vWPOkQVGmV — Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2024

Analysts believe Tesla will see intermediate to low growth this year. At the Q3 2023 earnings call, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Viabhav Taneja shared that the company will focus on growing its volumes with cost-efficiency in mind for 2024.

Tesla still has some big projects in the works, making 2024 another busy year for the company. Some of its ongoing projects include Giga Mexico’s construction, Giga Berlin’s expansion, and the Tesla Cybertruck’s production ramp.

