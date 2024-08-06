Tesla ‘recall’ – fixed by Software Update – makes its way to China

Tesla will “recall” 1.68 million vehicles built from October 2020 to July 2024 in China, although they will not need physical servicing and will be repaired through an Over-the-Air Software Update that the car will automatically download and apply to remedy the issue.
The issue impacts Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X vehicles in China, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation, which said on Tuesday that the issue was related to the hood of those cars.
An unlatched bonnet could obstruct the driver’s view of the road as the hood could open and cover the windshield.
The vehicles impacted by the issue were built between October 17, 2020, and July 17, 2024, according to the South Chinese Morning Post, which viewed the recall report put out by the Chinese government.
Tesla will fix the issue with an Over-the-Air update, which requires drivers to have an internet connection in order to download the remedy software and apply it to their vehicles.
Tesla fans call for recall terminology update, but the NHTSA isn’t convinced it’s needed
The Model 3 and Model Y vehicles impacted by this particular recall were built in China, while the Model S and Model X cars were built in the United States and sent to China for customers.
Tesla remedied vehicles in the United States with this same issue last week, fixing the cars with an Over-the-Air update as well.
Tesla recalled over 1.8 million units in the United States last week due to a fault that could cause the hood to unlatch and obstruct the driver’s view of the road.
Only 1 percent of vehicles were expected to actually have the defect, the NHTSA said in recall documents released last week.
China is a strong market for Tesla, as its EVs are one of the most sought-after cars in the sector. Tesla’s market competition in China is much more robust than in the United States, where EVs are less prevalent and not as affordable.
However, Tesla has a strong relationship with the Chinese government and recently struck a deal to bring the company’s Full Self-Driving to the country after CEO Elon Musk met with officials earlier this year.
I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.