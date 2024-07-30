Tesla addresses 1.8M-vehicle hood latch “recall” with OTA update

By

Tesla has initiated a recall for 1.8 million vehicles over a fault that may cause a car to not detect an unlatched hood. The recall has been addressed by the electric vehicle maker through an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

As per a Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects 2013-2024 Tesla Model S, 2016-2024 Tesla Model X, 2017-2024 Tesla Model 3, and 2020-2024 Tesla Model Y vehicles. The total number of vehicles potentially involved in the recall is 1,850,363 units, though only 1% are estimated to actually have the defect.

The Safety Recall Report noted that in affected vehicles, the hood latch assembly may not detect an open condition when a customer opens the hood. Such a fault could result in drivers not being notified that their hood is open, even when the vehicle is placed into Drive. The hood may then unlatch and obstruct the driver’s view while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of a collision.

Tesla started its investigation into the matter on March 25, 2024 when it received customer complaints about unintended hood opening events on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. In mid-April, Tesla identified the fault affecting vehicles in China as latch switch deformations. Interestingly enough, the issue was particularly evident in vehicles produced in China but not so much in cars produced in North America and Europe.

“From mid-April 2024 through June 7, 2024, Tesla continued to recover and perform analysis on samples from the field in China to better understand the condition and latch commonalities across vehicle lines and regions. Rates of occurrence were higher in China for reasons unknown, as compared to lower rates of occurrence in markets in Europe and North America,” the NHTSA Safety Recall Report read.

Tesla ultimately decided to recall affected vehicles on July 17, 2024. As of July 20, 2024, Tesla has identified three warranty claims or field reports of US vehicles that were related to the hood latch issue. The company, however, noted that it was not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the fault.

Similar to most of its vehicle recalls, the fix for the fault is a software update. Tesla described its remedy for the hood latch issue as follows. “Beginning on June 18, 2024, at no cost to customers, affected vehicles received an over-the-air software remedy with firmware release 2024.20.3. Firmware release 2024.20.3 or a later firmware release detects the open hood and provides a customer-facing user interface notification of the hood open state,” the Safety Recall Report read.

Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y units that were produced starting July 15, 2024 were manufactured with software 2024.20.100, which already includes a fix for the hood latch issue.

The NHTSA Safety Recall Report about Tesla’s hood latch issue can be viewed here.

RCLRPT-24V554-9039 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

