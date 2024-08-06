By

Waymo has once again announced plans to expand its driverless ride-hailing services in California, after expanding multiple times this year.

In a press release shared on Tuesday, Waymo announced that it’s expanding the Waymo One service to the San Francisco Peninsula for the first time, with rides now set to go to Daly City, Broadmoor, and Colma 24 hours a day. In LA, Waymo says it’s expanding to include Marina del Ray, Mar Vista, Playa Vista, and Hollywood’s Chinatown and Westwood.

“Our team is laser focused on refining Waymo One to be as seamless and useful as possible for our riders,” says Saswat Panigrahi, Chief Product Officer at Waymo. “This means offering exceptional ride quality, short wait times, and more exciting destinations. We’re committed to California, where many of our team members call home, so it’s really special to be able to bring the benefits of full autonomy to even more people in San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

The company still has a waitlist in place for Waymo One in LA, and it says it has had over 150,000 people sign up. Waymo also notes that average trips in the area have been rated 4.7 out of 5 by riders, with the total servicable area in LA County now reaching 79 square miles.

Patricia Rillera, an LA resident and Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for California, notes that robotaxi services can play an important role in getting people home safely as another option for a “designated driver.”

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving believes the safest choice when plans include alcohol is to designate a non-drinking driver before the first drink is consumed,” said P. “Today’s designated driver comes in many forms, and Waymo’s expansion across the San Francisco Bay Area and LA County offers an exciting new option for Californians to choose a safe ride home.”

Waymo applied to expand to LA in January, and was later approved to do so in March. The company also went on to expand to additional areas in the San Francisco Bay Area in May, after initially gaining approval to operate 24 hours a day in San Francisco last August.

In June, the company dropped its waitlist for those wanting to ride in serviced cities in the Bay Area, meaning that anyone in the region with the Waymo One app can now hail a ride.

The news comes as Tesla continues to develop its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised, and ahead of the company’s plans to unveil a robotaxi platform in October. While the software can’t yet be used unsupervised and doesn’t provide ride-hailing services, it’s available to all owners of a Tesla vehicle, and it’s expected to be highly scalable due to its widespread use across the country.

