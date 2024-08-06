Donald Trump to conduct ‘major interview’ with Elon Musk

By

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced plans to hold a “major interview” with Elon Musk next week, as announced on Trump’s social media platform.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be holding the interview with Musk on Monday night, adding that more details of the discussion would be announced soon. The interview comes as the latest in a series of supportive statements exchanged between the two, and weeks after Musk officially endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Musk announced his support for Trump following the former President’s assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. Some within the electric vehicle (EV) community have noted Trump’s many anti-EV sentiments over the years despite his more-recent support of Musk.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars. I’m a fan of Elon,” Trump said at a rally in June. “I like Elon, I like him, and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy an electric car.”

Following reports that claimed Musk was donating $45 million per month to the pro-Trump super Political Action Committee (PAC) America First, the Tesla CEO denied pledging “anything to anyone,” noting that he did create his own PAC supporting candidates that value meritocracy and personal freedom.

This note is false. I have not pledged anything to anyone! I did create a PAC that is focused on supporting candidates who favor a meritocracy and personal freedom, but funding to date has been far below that level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

Days later, Musk went on to say that he is, in fact, making some donations to America PAC:

Yeah, it’s ridiculous. I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom. Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Although Trump has been more supportive of Musk in recent months, and although he has made a few positive statements about EVs here and there, he has recently gone back to the same tune on the technology. At a rally over the weekend, Trump said that he wanted EVs to be a “small slice” of the market, going on to talk about how expensive charger installation costs are and saying that they “don’t go far, they cost too much, [and] they’re all made in China.”

“Other than that they’re fantastic, and I’m for electric cars,” Trump continued. “I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So I have no choice.”

On Monday, conservative Kick streamer Adin Ross gifted Trump a Cybertruck wrapped with his photo immediately following the assassination attempt, although the former President had just wrapped a conversation about how bad he thought EVs were compared to gas cars. During the conversation, he once again highlighted his respect for Musk.

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson also released a video reviewing a Cybertruck in rural Maine on Monday, noting that he had personally reached out to Musk to see if the Tesla CEO would send him one for the review.

