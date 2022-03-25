Tesla issues new recall for rearview image display delay in Autopilot Computer 2.5 vehicles

By

Tesla has issued a new recall of 947 Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles because certain cars equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 may have a delay in the rearview image display that is greater than two seconds of the start of a backing event, NHTSA documents state.

The affected vehicle population is less than 1,000 vehicles, as previously mentioned. The recall affects the 2017-2020 Model 3, 2018-2019 Model S, and 2018-2019 Model X.

“On certain affected vehicles equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and running a firmware release between 2021.44.25 and 2021.44.25.2, inclusive, the rearview image may not comply with FMVSS 111, S5.5.3, which requires display of the image within two seconds of the start of a backing event,” NHTSA documents state as the description of noncompliance.

“Delayed availability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver’s rearview and increase the risk of a collision. The driver may continue to reverse the vehicle by performing a shoulder check and using their mirrors,” the NHTSA said regarding the potential safety risk of the issue.

The issue may have stemmed from a late 2021 Software Update with version 2021.44.24 rolling to cars. The NHTSA stated shortly after owners updated their cars, “Tesla’s fleet monitoring tool identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Model 3 vehicles equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and running firmware release 2021.44.25.”

Tesla voluntarily issued the recall several days ago. “On March 11, 2022, having confirmed the root cause and having completed a compliance assessment, and despite not finding a noncompliance in the tests that Tesla conducted, a recall determination was made out of an abundance of caution to recognize the potential presence of a noncompliance in affected vehicles, as first identified in consumer complaints,” NHTSA filings stated.

Tesla will remedy the issue with a Firmware release of 2021.44.30 that will correct the condition and ensure that the rearview image display complies with FMVSS 111 S5.5.3.

According to the NHTSA’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, FMVSS 111 S5.5.3 places certain guidelines on rearview image response time. According to the agency’s 2021 report, the standards for rearview response time is:

“The rearview image meeting the requirements of S5.5.1 and S5.5.2 (S6.2.1 and S6.2.2), when tested in accordance with S14.2, shall be displayed within 2.0 seconds of the start of a backing event (transmission gear selector placed into reverse). Note that image 65 response time testing requires the inside of the vehicle temperature to be between 150 C to 250 C (590 F to 770 F).”

Tesla has issued six recalls this year, with issues from “rolling stops” to seatbelt chimes being the subject of scrutiny by the U.S safety regulator.

