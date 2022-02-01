Tesla to recall over 53k FSD Beta cars over “rolling stop” feature, fix to be released through over-the-air update

By

Tesla will be recalling 53,822 vehicles in the United States that are equipped with the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The recall was initiated due to the system’s ability to perform “rolling stops,” which was introduced to the FSD Beta program back in October 2021 — and which may increase the risk of collisions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers Model S and Model X from the 2016-2022 model years, 2017-2022 Model 3s, and Model Ys from the 2020-2022 model years. To address the issue, Tesla would be releasing an over-the-air software update that would disable the FSD Beta vehicles’ “rolling stop” functionality.

Tesla has so far not provided a comment about the matter. The company mentioned last week, however, that its FSD Beta fleet has increased to almost 60,000 vehicles. This should help Tesla gather valuable real-world data that can further help the company develop and refine its advanced driver-assist systems such as Autopilot and FSD Beta.

FSD Beta’s “rolling stop” functionality is designed to allow a vehicle to travel through an all-way-stop intersection without coming to a complete stop at speeds of 0.1-5.6 mph. According to the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, Tesla and the NHTSA met on January 19, 2022, to discuss FSD Beta’s “rolling stop” feature, including its operating parameters. A recall determination was voluntarily made to disable the feature on January 20, 2022.

Tesla notes that so far, the company is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or fatalities that resulted from FSD Beta’s “rolling stop” function. That being said, Tesla did note that a fix for the issue would be rolled out through firmware release 2021.44.30.15, which should disable the “rolling stop” feature. No action is necessary among Tesla drivers whose vehicles are affected by the recall.

Tesla’s remedy for the issue follows.

“Tesla will disable the “rolling stop” functionality on affected vehicles, starting with firmware release 2021.44.30.15. Firmware release 2021.44.30.15 is expected to begin deployment OTA to affected vehicles in early February 2022. The disablement will carry forward in firmware release 2021.44.30.15 and later releases. No further action is necessary from owners who install firmware release 2021.44.30.15 or a later release on their vehicles. Tesla does not plan to include a statement in the Part 577 owner notification about pre-notice reimbursement to owners because there is no paid repair relating to this recall’s underlying condition and owners will receive the remedy free of charge through firmware release 2021.44.30.15 or a later release.”

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report for Tesla’s FSD Beta “rolling stops” feature can be viewed below.

RCLRPT-22V037-4462 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

