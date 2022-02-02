By

Tesla established open communication with Transport Canada after the agency started a defect investigation into the HVAC systems in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

“We have informed the manufacturer of the investigation, and communication is ongoing,” Transport Canada told Teslarati.

Transport Canada is a federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs. The agency informed Teslarati that it had received a total of 171 consumer complaints concerning the performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) during cold weather conditions in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

We have an active defect investigation for performance issues with the heating and cooling system on Tesla Model 3 and Y vehicles in cold weather conditions. If you’ve experienced this issue, please call us at 1-800-333-0510 or let us know here: https://t.co/p4v6eHMXN8 pic.twitter.com/6X58lG08bi — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) January 28, 2022

Transport Canada’s main concern is that the HVAC system may affect the windshield defogging/defrosting and driver visibility. Transport Canada has not issued an official recall pertaining to the HVAC systems in Model 3 and Model Y as of this writing.

The agency opened a defect investigation at the Issue Assessment level on January 5, 2022, after receiving six consumer complaints about HVAC systems in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The last recall issued by Transport Canada for Tesla vehicles was on December 21, 2021. The recall pertained to visual systems, specifically from the rear view camera in the Model 3.

Transport Canada encourages car owners or drivers who believe they are experiencing safety issues with their vehicles to report it via its Defect Complaints and Recalls hotline at 1-800-333-0510 or submit a defect complaint form online here.

Tesla Model 3, Model Y HVAC investigation in Canada still ongoing after 171 consumer complaints