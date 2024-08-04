Tesla reiterates $500 million Dojo supercomputer plans in Buffalo: report

By

Tesla has reiterated its plans to build a $500 million Dojo supercomputer hub in Buffalo, New York. Tesla seems to be serious enough about the project that the electric vehicle maker is willing to double its rent for Giga New York if it fails to make its planned Dojo investments.

Tesla has signed a new agreement with Buffalo that extends the company’s commitment to operate Giga New York for five more years until 2034, with the possibility of another ten-year extension, as noted in a report from The Buffalo News. Tesla is also increasing its job commitment to the city by 340 positions.

As per the new agreement, Tesla will be investing $500 million in a Dojo supercomputer initiative in Buffalo, with $350 million of the amount being invested by the end of next year. In the event that Tesla is unable to complete its planned Dojo supercomputer initiatives in the city, Giga New York’s rent would be doubled until such time that the $500 million investment is finished. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul initially mentioned Tesla’s Dojo project in Buffalo earlier this year.

The agreement also noted that Tesla will also be paying $2 million per year starting this year until 2029 for Giga New York, after which the rent will increase to $5 million per year until 2034. Tesla will also be investing $250,000 annually in workforce training programs, with the state using funds from the electric vehicle maker’s annual rent payments.

State officials have noted that the renovations with Tesla strengthen the company’s commitment to its Buffalo operations, and it also opens the door to further investments in industries such as AI. “I think it’s a good thing. We’re seeing this increase in employment. We’re seeing the continued investment that anchors them. And there’s no additional state resources,” Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer Kevin Younis noted.

While Giga New York is arguably the least discussed Tesla factory, it does play an important role in the electric vehicle maker’s operations. As per Tesla’s official website, Giga New York produces the Solar Roof, solar panels, and electrical components of Superchargers. It also hosts an Autopilot team that is mostly comprised of data annotation specialists.

