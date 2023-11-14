Tesla releases updated Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids in the U.S.

By

Tesla’s previously recalled Cyberquad for Kids has been re-launched as a new model in the U.S., with the ride-on toy vehicle now including a revised warning label.

Radio Flyer and Tesla have partnered to launch the Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids, and it can now be found in the automaker’s online shop, as detailed in a press release on Tuesday. The ride-on youth vehicle now includes an additional warning label noting that it isn’t a youth ATV, after the Model 914 was previously banned for apparently failing to comply with youth ATV standards set by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA).

Notably, the release says the Cyberquad for Kids “is not a Youth ATV and is not meant for off road use,” as is also indicated by the revised label.

The Cyberquad for Kids includes a steel frame, a 500-watt motor offering speeds up to 10 mph, a 36-volt lithium-ion battery offering up to 15 miles of range per charge, LED headlights and taillights and more. It also includes an adjustable High-Low switch to set the max speed to either 5 or 10 mph.

Additional safety features also include a switch to rubber-coated metal inserts securing the rear and main frames, which replaces a rear spring from the previous design, and a new tire inflation warning label on the front left fender.

“We’re thrilled to announce the official relaunch of the Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, a product we have been working to enhance for the last two years,” Radio Flyer’s Chief Wagon Officer Robert Pasin said.

“Our award-winning product development team has worked closely with the Tesla Design Studio to update this new model, which we know has been highly anticipated by our customers. At Radio Flyer, we take pride in delivering safe and innovative products that spark imaginative play, and we can’t wait to see kids enjoying the new Model 915 Cyberquad out in their communities.”

Upon the first model’s launch in 2019, the Cyberquad toy vehicle sold out in under 24 hours before being recalled by the NHTSA.

Despite it being previously banned in the U.S., Tesla also sold the Cyberquad for Kids in Europe and China, and the company filed a new trademark for the toy earlier this year, indicating that it may be re-launched in North America.

You can buy the Cyberquad for Kids can now be found on Tesla’s shop page for $1,900.

