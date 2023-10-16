Tesla Cyberquad for kids is now available in Europe

By

Tesla offers an impressive catalog of fan merchandise items, including the U.S.-banned Cyberquad for kids. After launching the toy car in China earlier this year, Tesla has officially started selling the Cyberquad for kids in another market — Europe.

The Tesla Cyberquad is now available in Europe, as can be seen in the company’s online store following a post on X. The news comes after the Cyberquad kids’ vehicle was launched in China earlier this year and after the product was recalled and banned in the U.S. last October.

The Cyberquad for kids is selling for 1,990 euros ($2,101) and is recommended for kids 8 to 12 years old. It includes a 24-volt, 188Wh lithium-ion battery and can reach speeds up to 13 kilometers per hour (8 mph). The battery offers up to 19 kilometers (11.8 miles) of range per charge, and top speeds are configurable into two different settings. Additionally, the kids’ Cyberquad is rated for children up to 68 kilograms (~150 pounds).

Tesla initially launched the Cyberquad for kids in the U.S. in 2021, and the toy vehicle sold out in less than 24 hours. The automaker also showed off a full-size Cyberquad ATV alongside the Cybertruck launch, and CEO Elon Musk later said at a shareholders meeting that the ATV would someday probably be built at Gigafactory Texas.

The toy vehicle was later recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), with the agency saying that it doesn’t meet federal safety standards for youth ATVs. Specifically, the commission said that it violated mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure requirements, nor did Tesla seek a CPSC-approved ATV action plan.

The news of the recall came after a 36-year-old hurt their shoulder when a Cyberquad for kids, and the CPSC later went on to clarify the recall, emphasizing the lack of an approved safety plan.

Tesla also filed for a new trademark for the Cyberquad ATV earlier this year, keeping dreams alive for a potential full-sized ATV in the future. Musk has previously said the electric ATV would be available as an add-on for the Cybertruck, though it’s unclear whether this will come to fruition or not.

Those in European countries can buy Tesla’s Cyberquad for kids here.

