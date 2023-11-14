Tesla is ‘between two major growth waves,’ head of IR predicts

By

Tesla is “between two major growth waves,” Martin Viecha, the head of the automaker’s Investor Relations division, said on X earlier today.

Viecha made the remark in response to Tesla bull Gary Black’s analysis that other shareholders and investors “should reduce their expectations that $TSLA volumes can grow at +50% per year.”

“And apparently, Martin Viecha, head of Tesla IR, recently advised investors that TSLA ‘is now in an intermediate low-growth period’ at a recent Deutsche Bank auto conference with institutional investors,” Black continued.

Viecha responded by stating:

“What I said specifically is that we’re between two major growth waves: the first driven by 3/Y platform since 2017 and the next one that will be driven by the next gen vehicle.”

Tesla was still fighting to become a household name before the Model 3 came out in 2017. The company had not yet released a mass-market affordable vehicle and depended on Model S and Model X sales to contribute to developing cheaper cars.

Eventually, the Model 3 came out, and the Model Y followed suit, helping Tesla achieve 1 million vehicle sales annually. This year, Tesla still expects to produce 1.8 million units, even though it had a lackluster Q3 due to line upgrades that the company said would occur during the quarter.

Now, Tesla is between “two major growth waves” as the automaker has refreshed the Model 3 and the Model Y is rumored to be undergoing the same treatment. This is not to say that Tesla is selling fewer vehicles, but the rate at which deliveries are increasing is lower.

This is due to a variety of factors, but Viecha believes the next thing that triggers substantial demand for Tesla and pushes major growth will be the next-gen platform, which CEO Elon Musk detailed would be in production at Giga Berlin among other factories in the automaker’s lineup.

Tesla has already confirmed the car will be built at Gigafactory Texas, Gigafactory Shanghai, and in the yet-to-be-built Gigafactory Mexico.

The next-gen car is expected to be priced at $25,000, which would enable more people to have access to Tesla’s vehicles.

However, the automaker has not yet released a specific timeline for the car. The latest Shareholder Deck released with the Q3 Earnings Call revealed the next-gen platform is “in development.”

