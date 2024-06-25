Tesla Supercharger rival Ionna chooses global headquarters in the US

By

Tesla Supercharger rival Ionna selected Durham, North Carolina, as its global headquarters. Ionna is the charging network founded by legacy automakers, including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedez-Benz, and Stellantis.

“We are thrilled to call Durham home,” said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA. “The area’s established history of research, innovation, and its vibrant growing community make it the perfect place for IONNA to join, thrive, and pioneer. I’m excited to grow a cross-industry team that will deliver the IONNA vision from our new home base.”

Durham is expected to be a good location for Ionna as it is home to plenty of tech talent committed to innovation. Ionna’s headquarters will be at the center of Durham’s Research Triangle.

“IONNA’s decision to make Durham County its home validates our global reputation for the Electric Vehicle industry,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “This cutting-edge company and its founding automotive manufacturers will benefit from the innovative ecosystem, highly skilled workforce, and central location of North Carolina to take its pioneering technology to market.”

Ionna has steadily been preparing to enter the United States EV charging market. It received regulatory approval to start operations in North America. The company’s initial goal is to establish at least 30,000 high-powered charging stations.

