The high-powered IONNA electric vehicles (EV) charging network received regulatory approval to start operations in North America.

IONNA is the EV charging network from a joint venture between seven of the world’s top automakers: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Stellantis. The joint venture was announced in July 2023 and is predicted to dethrone Tesla’s Supercharger Network in North America.

Despite media outlets touting IONNA as a competitor of the Supercharger Network, the new EV charging network will be accessible to all electric vehicles. IONNA will provide customers with Tesla NACS and CCS connectors to provide seamless, vehicle-integrated charging services.

IONNA EV charging stations will offer a few amenities to customers, including restrooms, food services, and retail shops. The charging network will also provide canopies at its stations to increase customer comfort.

IONNA also plans to roll out network functions with participating automakers’ in-vehicle and in-app experiences. Through in-vehicle and in-app experiences, customers may make reservations, plan their route and navigation during travel, pay for IONNA services, and manage their energy needs. IONNA teased future features as well.

IONNA’s initial goal is to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations. Each station will be strategically located in the United States. The first IONNA EV charging stations will be opened in the United States this year. The joint venture plans to expand its reach to Canada later.

IONNA’s appointed CEO, Seth Cutler, effective February 1, 2024. He was formerly the Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at EV Connect.

“I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed automakers in shaping the future of electric mobility. Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption,” said IONNA CEO Seth Cutler.

