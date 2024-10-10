Tesla’s Robotaxi event has lots of hype, but the real excitement comes after (Op-ed)

By

Tesla’s Robotaxi unveiling event is tonight, and it has a lot of hype based on what investors, analysts, and fans are all expecting.

But the real excitement comes after, and it all leans on Tesla’s ability to execute what it details this evening.

In the past, we’ve seen Tesla hold many events, including vehicle unveilings and “days” dedicated to batteries, autonomy, and investors.

These events, especially the vehicle unveilings and Battery Day event, all hyped up future products, creating somewhat of a visual roadmap for investors and fans to look toward for years to come.

While they are absolutely exciting and paint a vivid picture of Tesla’s prowess in manufacturing and its ability to disrupt the industries it enters, they are, in essence, hype for what the company could bring, not necessarily what it will bring.

Tesla will likely talk about things like timelines, vehicle manufacturing details, and a lot of other juicy details that will have investors, analysts, and fans salivating at what they plan to bring to market in the next couple of years.

Rumors have gone mad in the past few weeks. We have heard some people guess that Tesla will unveil more than just a “Cybercab” this evening, with everything from the $25,000 mass-market EV, a Robovan, and even the Roadster, circulating through the rumor mill.

No matter what Tesla brings out tonight and reveals, the true excitement will come down the road, and it all depends on whether the company can maintain a strict adherence to its timelines, something that it has had trouble doing in the past.

Some analysts have estimated that the Robotaxi will be commercially scaled in 2026 or 2027. Others have estimated that it will become a $1 trillion business on its own. These things might be true, but in the coming years, Tesla will need to execute on whatever it says this evening.

This is not to say things cannot change. Ununforeseen circumstances may arise outside of the business. For example, the Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019, and just six months later, COVID-19 had essentially stopped the entire world from spinning. It impacted everything from the workforce to economics to the supply chain.

Barring any significant macro-level issues, Tesla will gain so much credit for listing a timeline this evening and sticking to it. Some will say that no matter when the Robotaxi comes out, it will be a success.

I would be prone to agree because if Full Self-Driving gets to Level 5 autonomy and does not require human interaction, even if it is two years late, it would still be a success.

However, there are competitors out there that are worthy, and they will only get better, like Tesla.

Keeping expectations realistic, not overreaching, and coming through on what it says at the timelines it lists would be a big boost of credibility for Tesla and investors might feel a little more comfortable.

I don’t care if Elon Musk comes on stage and says Robotaxi will be here by the end of 2025 or by the beginning of 2028. I do care that Tesla gets it done by the time it says.

