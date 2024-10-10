By

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is in talks with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about the automaker’s North headquarters (HQ) in Detroit.

Stellantis has recently felt pressure from multiple sides in the United States, including suppliers, dealers, and the United Auto Workers Union. The company has received backlash for its sharp drop in sales and profit. Stellantis has also been criticized for mass layoffs, including in Michigan.

Stellantis is the home to many American brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler. Michigan has always been a home base for those brands. With mounting pressure, Stellantis is trying to assess if its 5.4 million-square-foot Chrysler Tech Center in Auburn Hills still fits its company footprint.

“The future footprint doesn’t necessarily look like the past, but we want to make sure that they [Stellantis] are grounded here in Michigan, and that’s a top priority for me and my administration,” the Governor of Michigan told Auto News.

“We’ve had a lot of very productive conversations,” she said. “Nothing to announce at this juncture, but as they refigure what Stellantis looks like, we want to make sure that they can see it continuing here in Michigan,” she added.

Last month, Stellantis announced plans to invest more than $406 million in three Michigan facilities. The investment will go toward the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Warrant Truck Assembly Plant, and the Dundee Engine Plant.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_0100110.

Stellantis talks to MI Governor to keep HQ in Detroit