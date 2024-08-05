Mercedes gets approval for Level 4 self-driving tests in China

By

Mercedes-Benz has received approval in China to test Level 4 autonomous vehicles on certain roadways, ahead of Tesla’s plans to launch its Full Self-Driving (FSD) this year.

The automaker announced the approval from officials in Beijing over the weekend, letting them test Level 4 autonomous driving in which the vehicles “do the driving for most scenarios without human takeover,” as detailed in a report from South China Morning Post. The testing will focus on driving maneuvers, including U-turns, changing lanes, parking, roundabouts, toll booths, and more.

The approval marks the first foreign automaker to gain approval, and it comes as Tesla expects to gain full approval for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) by the end of this year.

Mercedes also gained approval to test Level 3 autonomous driving in China in December, and it says it’s implementing a “minimal-risk strategy” in all of its operations of fully driverless vehicles.

During Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call last month, Elon Musk said that the company was likely to gain regulatory approval for FSD Supervised in Europe and China by the end of the year, though its capabilities would be far behind those of North America at first. Tesla has gained a wave of tentative approvals in China throughout this year, and reports in June suggested that the company would be testing 10 vehicles with FSD software ahead of a wider rollout.

Tesla’s FSD Supervised is also generally considered to be a Level 2 of autonomy since it requires driver supervision at all times, according to the SAE International driving automation standards. It’s worth noting that Tesla’s FSD Supervised is available to consumers and is constantly being tested and trained by every driver who engages the system, which is eventually expected to lead to higher levels of autonomy.

According to the SAE, Level 3 autonomous or automated driving includes cases where the driver does not have to monitor the vehicle’s driving, though they may have to take over and drive when the feature requests. Level 4 and 5 autonomy are categorized as those where driver interaction isn’t required at all.

Local companies such as Baidu, Hongqi, and WeRide have also been approved to test Level 4 autonomy, though Mercedes is the first from another country to gain approval. Another self-driving hopeful includes a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Chinese company SAIC, which launched its own Level 2 autonomous driving software last month.

