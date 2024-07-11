By

Tesla’s Robotaxi unveiling event, which was set for August 8, is rumored to have been pushed back to October, according to a new report.

The event was set to release what was going to be Tesla’s next groundbreaking product.

CEO Elon Musk teased it in April for the first time, and it was set to bring unprecedented momentum to the company’s years of development of Full Self-Driving and fully autonomous driving technologies.

However, Tesla is not quite ready to roll out the Robotaxi prototypes.

First reported by Bloomberg, Tesla is said to need more time to build the first units of the Robotaxi. Because it is built upon the automaker’s next-generation platform, which is to blame for the company’s lack of growth in 2024, more development is needed.

It is more complicated than putting a new vehicle design on a chassis. It is a new platform from the ground up.

Neither CEO Elon Musk nor Tesla confirmed the report.

The report of the delay sent Tesla shares down considerably. After 11 straight days of gains due to a strong delivery report, a robust output of energy deployment for the quarter, and momentum surrounding the Robotaxi event, Tesla gained 25 percent through the first 10 days of July.

However, the delayed Robotaxi unveiling event sent shares down around six percent on Thursday.

