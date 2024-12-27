Quick look at Tesla Shanghai Megafactory

By

A first look at Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory has been posted by local Chinese media. The short video highlighted the idea that the facility is pretty much complete and is ready to start Megapack production in the first quarter of 2025.

The video:

The video, which was shared on X, provided a first look at the practically completed Shanghai Megafactory.

As can be seen in the video, the Megafactory itself looks complete, and so are the roads surrounding the facility.

One of the workers featured in the video also hinted that the factory was ready to start operations.

“It’s almost done; now we’re focused on commissioning and trial production. 100% equipments were installed!” one of the facility’s workers stated in the video.

The Shanghai Megafactory construction timeline:

The Tesla Shanghai Megafactory held its groundbreaking ceremony in late May 2024.

If the facility ends up being fully completed this month, it would mean that the entire Megafactory’s construction was completed in just about seven months.

This would make it Tesla’s fastest factory construction to date.

For comparison, Giga Shanghai took almost a full year to construct, with the facility starting its construction in January 2019 and vehicle production starting at the end of the year.

Shanghai Megafactory specifics:

The Shanghai Megafactory will produce the Megapack, Tesla’s flagship battery storage product.

The facility is expected to have a capacity of 10,000 Megapack batteries per year. This equates to about 40 GWh of energy storage.

With the Shanghai Megafactory in place, Tesla Energy could effectively double its Megapack production.

Today, Tesla’s Megapack production is handled mostly by the Lathrop Megafactory in California, which also has an annual output of 10,000 Megapack batteries per year.

