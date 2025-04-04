News
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Two months after launching the new Model Y with the Launch Series, Tesla has brought out an All-Wheel-Drive configuration of the ‘Juniper’ build.
Tesla has finally rolled out a new trim level of the new Model Y “Juniper” in the United States, bringing a more affordable option of the revitalized version of its best-selling vehicle to market.
On Friday, Tesla officially launched the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive version of the new Model Y in the United States. Before the $7,500 federal tax credit, the configuration starts at $48,990.
Just a few days ago, we reported on Tesla ramping up production of non-Launch Edition configurations of the new Model Y at Gigafactory Texas. While the company initiated sales of these trim levels in other countries, the U.S. was still waiting for more affordable options to become available.
The Launch Series version of the new Model Y had 327 miles of range, a top speed of 125 MPH, and a 4.1-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate. The Long Range All-Wheel-Drive trim of the new Model Y has nearly identical specs: it offers the same 327-mile range rating with the same top speed of 125 MPH. However, it has a 4.6-second 0-60 MPH acceleration rate.
The Launch Series also came with Full Self-Driving included. The new, more affordable trim does not, so owners will have to pay $8,000 for FSD if they’d like to purchase it outright. There is also a monthly subscription service that costs $99/mo.
Now that the new Model Y has a new, more accessible configuration available and Tesla has already started ramping production, this could be a good sign of things to come for the company as Q2 kicks off.
Tesla reported lower-than-expected delivery figures for Q1 earlier this week, with the company stating that the shutdown of production lines to changeover to the new Model Y design impacted “several weeks” of manufacturing.
Inventory levels for Tesla were also high, as production outpaced deliveries by a margin of nearly 22,000 vehicles. This could be due to the number of units that have not made their way to delivery centers quite yet, but more information on this will likely be shed by Tesla during its earnings call on April 22.
Tesla expands Early Access Program (EAP) for early Full Self-Driving testing
Tesla expanded the elusive EAP program for more drivers to test versions of Full Self-Driving before they are widely released.
Tesla has expanded its Early Access Program (EAP) to more drivers as it is allowing vehicle owners to test Full Self-Driving versions earlier than normal.
The EAP allows owners to test FSD versions before they are released widely to the public. In previous years, having access to EAP was quite a privilege, but Tesla seems to be going all-in on its eventual rollout of autonomous driving by letting more owners test supervised versions of the suite before they are released publicly.
On Thursday night, Tesla officially launched the ability for some owners to gain entry into EAP. The company did not detail how it chose certain drivers to enable their status in the program, but we’ve seen several well-known Tesla influencers and fans gain access. There are plenty of other drivers who have been granted access as well:
It seems that the EAP access is being granted to those who purchased Full Self-Driving outright and are not paying for the monthly subscription. Tesla has not confirmed that is the case, though.
Tesla wrote in its release notes of the EAP program:
“Enroll to experience early features before they’re widely released. Provide your feedback and related vehicle data to help make the next release our best yet. Note, every driver is responsible for remaining alert and must be prepared to take action at any time.”
The expansion of the EAP indicates that Tesla is growing more confident in these new, unreleased versions of the suite and is aiming to gain significant amounts of data from those who are lucky enough to gain access to it.
In the past, Tesla has been hesitant to add drivers to the EAP because its widespread release was not necessarily warranted. Reading between the lines, there is a significant vote of confidence on Tesla’s part to do this, just seeing as the hesitance to release these versions of FSD has been evident in the past few years.
Tesla is still aiming to roll out a ride-hailing service using FSD in Austin later this year. The company was hiring for teleoperators recently, so that could be one way it manages to ease into the idea of a driverless service for those who choose to use it as it is released to more cities in the U.S. later this year.
Investor's Corner
“Nothing Magnificent about Tesla (TSLA),” claims Jim Cramer
Cramer shared his thoughts about the matter in a comment to CNBC.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the stocks in the “Magnificent Seven,” which is comprised of U.S. tech companies that have driven notable market growth. But as per finance veteran Jim Cramer, electric vehicle maker Tesla no longer qualifies for the group’s moniker.
Cramer shared his thoughts about the matter in a comment to CNBC.
Not “Magnificent” Anymore
The Magnificent Seven (Mag 7) stocks are comprised of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Nvidia. The companies are known for their large market caps, innovation, and domination in their respective fields. As per Cramer in his recent comments, however, there are essentially no Mag 7 stocks anymore amid the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
“You can buy some low multiple techs, industrials, and banks here. We did that for the charitable trust today, right under the teeth of the selloff. I would not jump back into the Magnificent 7 because, as of tonight, there is no ‘Mag 7’ anymore. I came up with that name, and I’m scrapping it right now — no moniker fits the two or three that remain viable. And I’m not going to put it out there — there’s nothing magnificent about Tesla or Nvidia,” Cramer noted.
Trump Tariffs
Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to affect a variety of industries, including automakers like Tesla. Despite this, Tesla’s domestic factories such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory should shield Tesla to some degree. As per TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli, “Tesla (is) a relative beneficiary given [its] 100% U.S. production footprint, substantial U.S. sourcing, and with Model Y competing in a midsize crossover segment where close to ~50% of vehicles could be subject to tariffs.”
Elon Musk, however, has noted that the effects of Trump’s tariffs to Tesla are no joke. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk wrote in a post on X.
Elon Musk
Tesla is building a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country
Tesla is planning to build a new UFO-inspired Supercharger in the heart of Alien country — Roswell, New Mexico.
Back in 1947, a crash of debris led to rumors of an alleged crash of a UFO just 75 miles north of Roswell near Corona, New Mexico. The crash was officially noted as the recovery of a military balloon, but over the years, speculation persists that the “flying disc” many saw might have been extraterrestrials trying to make contact with Earth.
As a result of the 1947 crash, Roswell has adopted it and used it as the inspiration for much of its tourism. As Tesla is planning to build a Supercharger in the area, it is using the same sort of inspiration for the location, which will feature just eight charging stalls located under a CyberCanopy.
It was first spotted by MarcoRP, a noted Supercharger permit insider:
A new Supercharger is coming soon to Roswell, New Mexico!!
Tesla is currently planning a Cyber-UFO themed station at the Whataburger on N Main St.
The site will feature 8 charging stalls, located under a CyberCanopy with RGB fixtures and a 20.88kW solar array. pic.twitter.com/4BOyM1iuTx
— MarcoRP (@MarcoRPi1) April 2, 2025
Here are some better pictures of the design:
Tesla’s Head of Charging for North America, Max de Zegher, confirmed that the site will be inspired by the events near Roswell in 1947. He noted that Tesla “wants to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worth of the trip itself.”
This will undoubtedly be one of those locations, and along with the Tesla Drive-in Diner Supercharger in Santa Monica, it seems the company could be moving toward some more unique designs for the future, making the charging experience more fun and interesting for owners:
We want to build a few Superchargers cool enough to be worthy of the trip itself. Wish we could have kept it under wraps for longer, but submittal was needed for Planning Approval. We can’t hide anything from @MarcoRPi1! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/X2WaKDd408
— Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) April 2, 2025
