Russia woos Tesla as several regions compete for the right to build a Gigafactory

By

Tesla may still be facing possible delays in Germany due to the wait for Gigafactory Berlin’s final approval, but the EV maker is already receiving a far more welcome landscape in Russia. This was hinted at by several Russian governors following Elon Musk’s recent comments.

The Tesla CEO recently spoke at Russia’s New Knowledge Forum, where he discussed the company’s plans to enter the country. Musk noted that Tesla’s entry into Russia was imminent, and he reportedly remarked that the EV maker is also considering the country as the potential site of an upcoming facility. These comments promptly inspired a series of responses from numerous Russian officials, several of whom were intent on persuading Musk to set up a factory in their respective states.

Vladislav Shapsha, the head of the Kaluga region, immediately posted an invitation to Tesla on his Telegram channel. In his message, Shapsha remarked that Kaluga is completely ready for such a project. “Elon Musk announced the appearance of Tesla production in Russia at the New Knowledge marathon. I propose to open the first plant in the Kaluga region. The region is fully prepared for this,” he wrote.

Shapsha’s invitation soon found company, with Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, also issuing an open invitation for Tesla and Elon Musk. Posting on Twitter–the Tesla CEO’s preferred platform for social media–the Moscow governor noted that his region would be the best place for a Tesla factory. Vorobyov noted that his region is already experienced with carmaking, especially since Mercedes-Benz already has a facility there.

@elonmusk Moscow region is definitely best for a #Tesla factory. Best talent, perfect logistics, Mercedes production already here! We’ll find you a perfect spot. pic.twitter.com/ayCGyBGy4y — Андрей Воробьев (@VorobievAndrey) May 21, 2021

Not to be outdone, Alexander Brechalov, the head of the Udmurt Republic, posted an invitation on Twitter just minutes after the Moscow governor’s message. In his post, Brechalov noted that Tesla would be receiving tax breaks if the company decides to set up shop in Udmurt instead. He also stated that Tesla would be welcome in Udmurt, the “most entrepreneurial region in Russia.

@elonmusk Илон Маск заявил о планах размещения производства тесла в России. Welcome to Udmurtia! Площадка для вас готова! — Александр Бречалов (@brechalov) May 21, 2021

Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, called the Titanium Valley, a special economic zone in the area, a preferable location for an electric vehicle factory. In a post on Instagram, the governor hinted that Tesla could reduce the cost of establishing a plant in the region by 30%. He also issued an invitation to Elon Musk to attend the Innoprom industrial exhibition in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Евгений Куйвашев (@evgenykuyvashev)

Other Russian officials who opted to not use social media also joined the fray, such as the authorities of the Kaliningrad region, who remarked that they are ready to host the production of Tesla’s electric cars. Dmitry Lyskov, the head of the press service of the regional government, noted that authorities are optimistic about the idea of Tesla setting up a facility in Kaliningrad. Lyskov further remarked that Tesla’s arrival in the region would likely result in more jobs for residents in the area.

The governor of the Oryol (Eagle) Region Andrei Klychkov also issued a statement for the Tesla CEO. Using a bit of symbolism, the Oryol governor noted that the Eagle is a symbol of “fearlessness and a conquest of the peaks,” making it a perfect match for Tesla’s bold and ambitious philosophy. Klychkov also promised that Tesla would receive some “unique and exclusive officers” in logistics and infrastructure if it does establish a facility in the region.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Russia woos Tesla as several regions compete for the right to build a Gigafactory