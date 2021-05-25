Tesla Model S Plaid’s instrument cluster to feature a cool Easter Egg

By

Reports from the electric vehicle community have suggested that the Tesla Model S Plaid’s instrument cluster would have a rather interesting and special Easter Egg—one that would help make the all-electric sedan’s launch feel quite otherworldly.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest four-door sedan that the EV maker has made to date, and it shows in its raw specs. With three electric motors, a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed, and 1,020 horsepower, the Model S Plaid is a beast.

With this in mind, Tesla seems to have fully committed to making the Model S Plaid’s launch as cool as possible. As per an individual who was able to experience the Tesla Model S Plaid’s acceleration firsthand, the flagship all-electric sedan’s instrument cluster will feature a “going to plaid” animation when the vehicle is being launched from a standstill.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE : A source tells me the Plaid Model S will display a “going to plaid” animation when a launch is initiated on the instrument display @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/skUW623ry2 — ⚡️Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) May 24, 2021

It’s a small Easter Egg and a fun callback to Spaceballs, arguably one of Elon Musk’s favorite movies, but it is still a great detail nonetheless. In the film, “plaid” was referred to as the speed beyond “ludicrous,” which, of course, was the name of the special mode used by Tesla in its previous performance flagships like the Model S P100D and the Model S “Raven” Performance.

A preview of Tesla’s “plaid” animation was actually seen a few years ago when the next-generation Roadster was unveiled. During the all-electric supercar’s test rides, a “going to plaid” animation could be seen in the new Roadster’s infotainment display. However, it appears that for the Model S Plaid, Tesla changed this a bit by featuring the “plaid” animation in the vehicle’s instrument cluster instead of its infotainment system.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is expected to be unveiled this coming June 3, with CEO Elon Musk announcing that a delivery event will be held at the Fremont Factory. Updates to Tesla’s online configurator point to Model S Plaid orders being delivered next month as well.

Check out a sample of Tesla’s “going to plaid” animation below, as seen during the next-gen Roadster’s unveiling.

