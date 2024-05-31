Tesla shares footage of Semi fleet transporting goods from Giga Nevada to Fremont Factory

By

While the Tesla Semi is now being delivered to more customers like Martin Brower, Tesla still seems to be the most prominent operator of the Class 8 all-electric truck. The electric vehicle maker highlighted this recently in a post on social media platform X.

Tesla showcased the Semi in its post, noting that every day, its fleet of Class 8 all-electric trucks transports battery packs from Giga Nevada to the Fremont Factory. With this in mind, it would appear that a notable part of the Fremont Factory’s Model 3 and Model Y production is supported by the Tesla Semi.

Every day, our Semi fleet transports battery packs from Giga Nevada to supply our Fremont factory pic.twitter.com/3tpk8nXJXz — Tesla (@Tesla) May 30, 2024

Tesla’s video showed a fleet of loaded Semi units traveling from Giga Nevada. As could be seen in the video, some of the trucks were pulling closed trailers while others had an open load. The video is reminiscent of a clip that Tesla showcased during the Semi’s unveiling event in late 2017, which featured the Class 8 all-electric truck using its Convoy Mode.

The difference, of course, is that the Tesla Semi has yet to receive Full Self-Driving (FSD), and Convoy Mode involves one manned vehicle leading several other trucks that are operating without a driver. Despite the fact that the Tesla Semi fleet in the recent video is being driven manually, however, the fact that the Class 8 all-electric truck is already playing a part in Tesla’s supply chain is impressive nonetheless.

Walking the walk https://t.co/BHstW4Wo8h — Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) May 30, 2024

The distance between Giga Nevada and the Fremont Factory is less than 300 miles, so the route should be no problem for the Tesla Semi. The Class 8 all-electric truck was announced with two range options, a 300-mile range variant and a 500-mile range version. With this in mind, even the Tesla Semi’s 300-mile variant should be able to travel the distance between Giga Nevada and the Fremont Factory without any problems.

The Tesla Semi has been delayed several years, but the Class 8 all-electric truck is steadily gaining some momentum today. This was hinted at in sightings of the Tesla Semi being used by new customers, such as Martin Brower, Walmart, and Costco. Recent reports have also revealed that Tesla has started delivering more Semi units to PepsiCo.

